Tom Brady Releases New Product Based on Vibration Therapy

Tom Brady has been defying Father Time for nearly a decade, sparking a debate about how long he could truly play quarterback in the NFL. Is suiting up at the age of 45 a possibility? More importantly, how does Brady continue to look ageless? Well, the Patriots quarterback is now sharing a secret to his success.

Thursday afternoon, Brady introduced a new product to aid in recovery. The TB12 Vibrating Pliability Sphere, which is available for $150.00, is similar to a lacrosse ball that athletes use to roll out those hard-to-reach spots on the body, only with some key differences.

First off, Brady’s product is covered with a grippy silicone exterior that can be used on any surface. There shouldn’t be any issues with the sphere rolling away in the midst of a warmup or cool down. Additionally, the sphere has four different vibration frequencies.

𝙁 𝙀 𝙀 𝙇 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚. Introducing the 𝗻𝗲𝘄 TB12™ Vibrating Pliability Sphere. Recover Faster https://t.co/dStMfXoREI pic.twitter.com/tNhUA2EvQR — TB12 (@TB12sports) August 1, 2019

According to the product website, the TB12 Vibrating Pliability Sphere “helps you zero in on specific targets — trouble spots in the back, shoulders, quads, calves, and hamstrings. Concentrated vibration therapy restores and optimizes pliability and faster recovery by developing positive brain-to-muscle neuropathways.”

Brady is viewed as the best quarterback in NFL history after winning the Super Bowl six times and leading the New England Patriots to the Big Game nine total times. Football fans around the world want to know the secret behind the 41-year-old’s longevity in one of the most violent sports.

Obviously, his diet is the biggest part of this process, as described in the “TB12 Method” book, but Brady also utilizes specific tools to assist him on a daily basis. The TB12 Vibrating Pliability Sphere is one of many items available, along with a Vibrating Pliability Roller, bands for added resistance during workouts, and the recently-released TB12 Electrolytes powder.

Between training camp, spending time with his family, and releasing new products, Brady has been a very busy man.

Having two vibrating pliability tools may seem unnecessary, but the roller is far less portable than the newly-introduced sphere. The roller can’t be easily taken on airplanes or thrown in bags on the way to the gym. Brady’s new sphere can be used anywhere and at any time.

While these products may not lead to success on the football field or guarantee marital success, they will provide assistance both before and after training.