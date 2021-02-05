Tom Brady Reads Mean Tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Including One About His Sex Life With Wife Gisele Bundchen

✖

Tom Brady is considered the GOAT as he has won six Super Bowls and is getting ready to play in his 10th. However, because of him being a constant winner, it has led to some backlash on social media. The 43-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live for the show's "Mean Tweets" segment. Brady read some very mean things written about him on Twitter, including one about his sex life with his wife Gisele Bundchen.

"F— you Tom Brady," the Bucs quarterback read aloud from one of the tweets. "I hope this loss depresses you so bad you can hardly have sex with your supermodel wife in your mansion." When Brady read the tweet, he replied, "No comment." The other tweets included Brady being called names and one person said he looked like he didn't know how to use a wrench. But the one that got Brady fired up was the last one he read which said: "F— you Tom Brady. I hope your dog eats chocolate and gets really sick and throws up on your socks." It led to Brady replying, "Now that's f—ed up!"

The reason some fans hate Brady is that he has broken the heart of fans of opposing teams for many years. As a member of the New England Patriots, Brady led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances, and the team only missed the playoffs twice. And one of those times was when Brady missed nearly the entire 2008 season due to a torn ACL. He signed the two-year contract with the Buccaneers in March of last year and has led the team to its first Super Bowl appearance since 2002.

"Because everybody plays a critical role and there's nothing you can accomplish in football without the support of the entire team," Brady said when talking about his success at Super Bowl Opening Night. "I chose team sports for a reason: because I love having teammates, I love sharing those experiences with those guys and I love seeing those guys reach their potential. I think for an older athlete like myself, so much of the enjoyment comes from me helping others too. That's probably why I'm still doing it. It's not about me, Tom Brady, it's about us, the Bucs, and what we can accomplish. We've just got to go finish the deal."