Watch Tom Brady’s Final Pass as a New England Patriot

The Tom Brady-New England Patriots marriage is over. On Tuesday, Brady announced he’s not returning to the place he called home for 20 years and he will sign with a different team once free agency begins on Wednesday. Brady has accomplished a lot during his time in New England, but the lasting memory Patriots fans have of him is making a big mistake in a playoff game. In January, Brady and the Patriots faced the Tennessee Titans and on Brady’s final pass of the game, he threw an interception to Logan Ryan which was returned for a touchdown. That play led to a Titans victory and it ended the Patriots season.

Tom Brady’s last pass as a New England Patriot. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/7FUOgyHbQo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 17, 2020

After the game, Brady was asked if he was going to retire or continue to play. “I think I’ve said for a long time, my tune hasn’t changed, I hope to continue playing,” Brady said when asked about his future via Devon Clements of Sports Illustrated. “I’ve had long terms goal, I’ve had short terms goals, football is a contact sport, you never know when your last game is going to be and you should count your blessing every time you walk off the field healthy.”

Brady officially announced he was returning for another NFL season later in the month, but he didn’t indicate if he was re-signing with the Patriots. When asked about free agency, Brady said he was willing to play for another team if it came down to it.

“I’m open-minded about the process,” Brady said in his weekly interview with Westwood One radio. “At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”

Despite the pick-six, Brady finished the 2019 season with 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’ll be 43 years old once the 2020 season begins and while he’s not the same player he was 10 years ago, he still able to play the game at a high level. The team that signs three-time MVP is getting a player that will give them a chance to make a run at the Super Bowl.