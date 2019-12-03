Tom Brady Lays Into Patriots Receivers, and Fans Are Sounding off in Response

Sunday night, the NBC cameras caught New England Patriots quarterback in a moment of frustration. He was getting after his wide receivers during a game against the Houston Texans and was making it very clear that he was not happy with their performance on the field. The 42-year-old was only able to complete 51.1 percent of his throws on the night while tossing three touchdowns and one interception. He also had another pass picked off, but it was negated by a holding penalty.

While it is nothing new for Brady to be showing his emotions on the sideline when the Patriots aren’t performing up to expectation, it did catch many football fans off guard. There was a large number of users on social media that thought this outburst by Brady was “out of line” and that he should behave better.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Whether the clip of Brady was shown on Facebook or Twitter was irrelevant. The overwhelming reaction by football fans was that they were very irritated at his actions and believed that the Patriots quarterback should have apologized to his teammates.

Additionally, there were some others that wanted to compare Brady’s attitude to that of other NFL quarterbacks. They said that him yelling at the young receivers would only result in him not winning a Super Bowl ring. Although that argument slightly fell flat considering the six rings in his possession.

(Photo Credit: Tim Warner/Getty)

​

No,Tom,YOU have to stop being a baby and become the leader you’ve always been.Throwing your helmet,screaming at rookie receivers,and ignoring them for the next 50 minutes is NOT a healthy way to solve the problem.Just ask Dan Marino and Philip Rivers what that got them-0 rings! — Frank (@Frank32250) December 2, 2019

Given that Brady is 42 years old and has been a quarterback in the NFL for 20 years, there were many fans that expected him to “act his age.” Getting after teammates for making a mistake is one thing, but many users on social media couldn’t believe that Brady was “acting like a baby.” Would this have a negative effect on his relationship with the receivers?

In the eyes of some football fans, Brady and the Patriots are only heading for disaster following this outburst on Sunday night. They felt that history is an indicator of future successes and failures, especially when it related to yelling at other players.

​

Tom should look in the mirror he threw potential TD pass at least two feet too high. INT wasn’t a great throw either. — Dave Cotter (@cotter_dave) December 2, 2019

Who was to blame for the mistakes on Sunday night? Rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry was essentially benched following the one throw in his direction that led to an interception. Other passes to the receiving corps. also fell harmlessly to the ground instead of landing in the arms of the intended targets.

While there is an argument to be made about receivers running the wrong routes or making other mistakes, the football fans believe that the blame can be placed on multiple figures. In fact, there were some on social media that wanted to discuss some “off-target” throws by Brady.

​

Watching Tom Brady yell at his receivers ceaselessly for an entire minute pic.twitter.com/BSYyimqNqc — ᴍᴀᴛᴛ ᴊᴀᴍᴇs (@_Matt_James_) December 2, 2019

The Child, AKA Baby Yoda, has taken over social media ever since The Mandalorian began airing on Disney+. This little green character has been used in a variety of ways, including in response to certain conversations on Twitter. Sunday night’s battle between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots was no exception.

When video surfaced of Brady getting after his wide receivers, there were many that voiced their opinions about whether or not this was acceptable. Others, however, simply sat back and watched the show.

​

Tom Brady telling his receivers they have to play “Faster, quicker, more explosive.”pic.twitter.com/cBpgNjSvZM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 2, 2019

There were certainly some defenders of Tom Brady when the footage on Sunday night surfaced, but the vast majority wondered why he wasn’t taking any blame for the offensive struggles. Yes, he is viewed as the greatest quarterback of all time after winning a sixth Super Bowl, but there are many that believe he is regressing. These fans don’t believe that Brady now has an excuse to yell at his receivers.

“What a jerk,” one user wrote on Facebook. “I like Rex Burkhead only because he was a husker. Otherwise can’t stand the team and especially Tom Brady. His head needs deflating like he did the footballs.”

​

when they finally get open pic.twitter.com/TLCrJhRSLh — Count Mo (@DrMosesAB) December 2, 2019

In the eyes of many football fans, the reason for the offensive struggles is that Brady isn’t the same quarterback that he once was. They believe that his arm strength is waning, which is one reason why he can’t find receivers open downfield for 40-plus yards. In fact, some football fans have even begun referring to him as “noodle arm.”

While Brady was telling his receivers how they needed to improve on Sunday night, there were many football fans that found this a waste of time. In their opinion, the receivers getting open would only result in a pass falling short of the intended target.

​

He’s seeing the beginning of the end… — Leanne Harrington (@Take5Whpts) December 2, 2019

Why was Tom Brady so worked up during this game on Sunday night? Was he concerned about keeping his winning streak intact against his former offensive coordinator and the current Houston Texans head coach, Bill O’Brien? Does Brady want to prove that he is still better than the up-and-coming quarterbacks such as Deshaun Watson?

For many football fans, they believed that the reason for this outburst was very simple. Brady is 42 years old and closer to the end of his career than the beginning. In their opinion, he is starting to accept the fact that he may have to retire, but he wants to go out on top with another Super Bowl victory.

​

@AaronRodgers12 does this and he’s considered a poor leader and a crybaby. Brady does it and its passion and great leadership. — Joe Dierte (@kdubbs36) December 2, 2019

Is there a double standard for certain quarterbacks in the NFL? The fans certainly believe so. There were many that were calling Brady “passionate” and saying that this interaction with his wide receivers was just another reason why he is the GOAT. However, fans of other teams did not appreciate this.

In the eyes of Packers fans and those that root for other teams, Tom Brady gets special treatment. If other quarterbacks had yelled at their receivers in a similar manner, they would have been “ripped on social media.”

​

But when @CameronNewton wear his emotions on his sleeves,….. nevermind. — Çhristopher Holden (@quickcjh) December 2, 2019

One of the common themes in the comments section Sunday night is that many fans believe there is a clear double standard in the NFL. Some say that Tom Brady is given special treatment due to his long career and Super Bowl wins. In their opinion, only the Patriots quarterback would be allowed to yell at his receivers in such a way. Other quarterbacks would not be given the same freedom.

As a specific example, there were some that referred to Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. He drew considerable criticism during his 2015 MVP season for showing “too much” emotion during wins and losses. Would he be allowed to yell at his receivers during a primetime game?