Tom Brady Signs Exclusive Deal for New Weekly SiriusXM Show With NFL Legend Larry Fitzgerald

Tom Brady is getting ready to have his own radio show with Larry Fitzgerald. On Monday, SiriusXM announced that Brady has signed an exclusive deal to be on a new show called Let's Go! with Fitzgerald throughout the NFL season. Let's Go! will air weekly and feature Brady and Fitzgerald having in-depth conversations with Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Gray. The one-hour show will start airing on Sept. 6 on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio (Channel 82) at 6 p.m. ET. It will replay every Monday night on Sirius XM NFL Radio (Channel 88).

“Adding Tom and Larry, two of the greatest to ever play the game, to our premium audio roster is tremendously exciting. Our relationship with Tom goes back to the early days of satellite radio when he was one of our first spokesmen, and Larry is not only one of the greatest receivers of all time but a person any company would be proud to add to its lineup,” Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer, said in a press release. “These conversations will be a must-listen for sports fans and beyond every week.”

Brady was able to join Gray for a special Sirius XM Town Hall event in advance of the season premiere next month. The event celebrated Brady's career, which includes winning seven Super Bowls, and his interest outside of football. And during training camp, Brady and Fitzgerald will get together for a pre-season episode.

“Jim’s knowledge of sports and leadership is second to none,” Brady said. “His instincts, his focus, and his ability to connect with his listeners sets him apart as a broadcaster and I’m grateful to call him a friend. We’re thrilled to bring Let’s Go! to SiriusXM.”

“For all the years we have been together, it has brought me a lot of joy to be on the show with Jim, and to be associated with this Hall of Fame sportscaster,” Fitzgerald said. “And while we never had the chance to play together, to be radio teammates with the GOAT, Tom Brady, is as good as it gets. I know with Jim and Tom, we will have a great show for the listeners on SiriusXM.” Brady, who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has won five Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVPs in his career to go along with the seven Super Bowl wins. Fitzgerald, wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, is an 11-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro selection and a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team.