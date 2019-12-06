Tom Brady Jokes About Toe, Elbow Injuries Ahead of Sunday’s Game Versus Chiefs

As the New England Patriots get ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs, Tom Brady will go into Sunday’s game with a couple of injuries as he deals with an injured toe and an injured elbow. He was limited in practice on Thursday, but when he was asked about his injuries, the six-time Super Bowl champion just laughed it off.

“That might be the first time my toe’s ever been on the injury report,” Brady said on Westwood One Radio. “You know us Patriots. We’re pretty diligent about listing everything, so I guess we have to make mention of my toe now as well.”

But when it comes to his elbow, Brady said that overall, he’s feeling all right. “Isn’t there some HIPAA violation or something like that, when I start talking about all my injuries?” he said. “I’m doing pretty good. At this time of the year, I’ll take it. I’ll take anything if I’m still able to go out there and feel like I can play my best. I’m feeling really good, really positive about this week. We have a really great challenge ahead of us.”

It sounds like there’s no need to worry about Brady not playing on Sunday since he hasn’t missed a game since 2008. But while the three-time MVP has not played up to his standards lately, the Patriots will need all the help they can get to take down a Chiefs team who is in first place in the AFC West.

“It is going to be a very, very tough game,” Brady said. “Hopefully we can go out there and play with the fire and energy we have, and go out there and have a great performance.”

If the Patriots lose on Sunday, they will likely put themselves in a situation they haven’t been in over 10 years. The Buffalo Bills are just one game behind New England for the AFC East lead and if they beat the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills and Patriots will be tied for first place. However, because the Patriots beat the Bills earlier in the year, they have the tiebreaker, but both teams will play again before the season ends.

So far this season, Brady has completed 61 percent of his passes and has thrown 18 touchdowns, six interceptions and has posted a passer rating of 88.2 which lowest total since 2013.