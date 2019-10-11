Tom Brady Earns Historic NFL Record After Rushing Touchdown

Tom Brady continues to re-write the record books. On Thursday night, the New England Patriots took on the New York Giants and Brady rushed for two touchdowns in the 35-14 win. And with those two rushing TDs, Brady made NFL history, becoming the oldest player to rush for multiple touchdowns in a single-game at 42 years and 68 days old according to ESPN. The mark was previously set by Doug Flutie who reached the mark in 2003 when he was 41 years and 17 days old.

Brady is not known for his running ability as he has rushed for 1,006 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns since 2001. But he’s known for being able to get that one-yard if the team needs it via the quarterback sneak.

Along with making history with his legs, Brady made history through the air as he passed Peyton Manning on the all-time passing yards list. Brady is now No. 2 with 72,257 and he’s now only behind Drew Brees for the No. 1 spot. Earlier in the week, Brady talked to Jim Gray of Westwood One Radio and he revealed the record that means the most to him.

For the first time since 2011, Tom Brady has 2 rushing TDs in a game. #NYGvsNE pic.twitter.com/NccT9unMlX — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 11, 2019

“Well I think the name of the game for me has always been winning, and I think that that’s the one that has and always will mean the most,” Brady said per CBS Boston. “The goal every week is to go out there and win, and I know some weeks it doesn’t always look as good as others. But the goal of the game is to win, and I’m just proud of our team and all of the accomplishments we’ve had. Winning as often as we have has made my life on Mondays a hell of a lot better. I can hardly deal with the losses, and we haven’t had nearly as many losses as we’ve had wins. So I deal with the wins a lot better.”

Brady has worked with a lot of players over the years and he said they are the reason he’s been able to make history.

“I think having a lot of perspective on things like this is where I like to come from. I don’t believe that football is an individual sport, so any individual accomplishment to me is always a team accomplishment,” Brady said. “There’s nothing you can accomplish in football without everybody else doing their job. And I think I’ve always taken the football because of that.”