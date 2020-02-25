Tom Brady’s Heartbreaking Kobe Bryant and Gianna Post Has Fans Weighing In

Tom Brady recently took to Instagram to post a heartbreaking tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, and fans are weighing in on the memorial. In a written message shared to the social media site, Brady wrote, “I have been deeply affected by the passing of Kobe, Gigi and the others in that tragic flight weeks ago. Since then, I’ve witnessed the well deserved outpouring of love and support for the families that had so much left to give, and it’s helped me reflect and gain perspective. I know that love peace and joy will always endure. And in this tragedy, I have learned so much. Why has this touched me in the way that it did? Why has it kept me up all night, and brought me so many tears?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 25, 2020 at 7:37am PST

“In his second chapter, you saw even more,” Brady went on to add. “You saw his excitement for life, and for achieving in areas only he thought possible. He became more of an entrepreneur, media mogul father, husband and mentor among other roles. And he didn’t stop with himself. Kobe didn’t care whether you were a man or woman, boy or girl, black or white, rich or poor, ordinary or extraordinary, he wanted you to become the best you could be.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If there’s anything I have learned and been inspired by through this tragic event is this, SEIZE THE DAY,” Brady later ended his statement. “That’s what Kobe always did, and that’s what he wanted for us too.”

The post has had fans flooding the comments section, and we’ve compiled a number of them below. Scroll down to see how fans are reacting to Brady’s emotional words.

​

“Love you, Tom. I have grown up watching you play, and like you Kobe’s death has taught me a valuable life lesson in keeping an open heart. I hope whatever this offseason brings, that you know you are loved by New England and can do no wrong.”

“Come to LA and play with the Chargers! Do it for Kobe, bring home a super bowl to LA. Continue the legacy.”

“You can seize the day by staying in New England.”

​

“Tom you’re right. I can’t risk you taking a flight to anywhere else so let’s just have you stay in Foxboro, I can protect you here, and we win unite all of New England one more time.”

“Kobe was the guy who always saw the greatness in you even when you didn’t.“

“Truly amazing, you never cease to make me happy, I love you Tomothy.”

​

“This is a great wake up call. MJ was right. A part of us died with Kobe but we will live stronger because of all he taught us in his short time here. God bless.”

“Well said Tom, always try to excel in all positive aspects of our journey called life.”

“THIS, this is why @tombrady is the GOAT. What a great take! Much love!”

​

“Beautifully said, Tom. Thanks for continuing to be the best role model ever. I’m so proud that my daughter has a wonderful athlete like you to look up to.

“This post proves how beautiful of a heart and soul you have and I couldn’t be prouder of you. All of us will be sending love and positive energy to the family and friends of Kobe and GiGi, as well as the family and friends of the other victims of his horrible tragedy.

“Thank you, Tom. Thank you for using your voice to make a difference in this world. We love you.”

​

“Thank you Tom Brady for being so nice you have been my hero my whole life and the one game I went to was when you lost to the lions you were mad but it was fun thanks for making my childhood!!”

“You’re so right Tom… I love you… seize the day… come back to New England.”

“This makes you even more impressive- using this in my classroom.”

​

“Kobe would want you to sign with the patriots for another 2 seasons and win yourself a 7th ring. LFG @tombrady do it for Kobe!”

“Greatness recognizes greatness the best transcend past sports RIP.”

“Tom Brady, YOU are a true superhero! Thank you for all you have given us!”

​

“Thank you Tom for these words ! I hope you come back and get your 7th ring this year. Quiet the naysayers, As you have so MANY that still BELIEVE in you!”

“This is incredible! Spot on, and so well articulated. Love the perspective.”

“I love u Tommy pls dont leave, Kobe would want u to finish ur career w the pats.”