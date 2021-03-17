Tom Brady Gives out Cellphone Number, Asks Fans to Text Him

✖

Tom Brady is doing something he's never done before. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went to social media earlier this week to announce that he's giving out his cellphone number, (415) 612-1737. Brady said this is "a real first for me" but also told fans "no texting on game days."

"What this is is a tool that allows me to communicate more directly with my fans and followers where we can actually do a better job of responding to you and your questions and all the great messages," Brady said in the video. "Sometimes it gets hard to sort through the 'You suck Brady!' in the comments. I know there's quite a few of those over the years. It's usually from the Jet fans. If you do text me 'You suck,' yes I'll still see it and I may or may not respond."

Trying something new here...Hit me up at (415)612-1737. Rule #1...no texting on Gamedays pic.twitter.com/fLTdAOdZmc — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 15, 2021

According to NBC News, Brady sends a response when a message is sent to the number. The message says: "What's up! Yes, this is actually Tom Brady. This message is automated but everything else will come directly from me, on my phone. Click the link and add yourself so you're in my contacts."

There will be a lot of fans who will sign up to send messages to Brady, who shows no signs of slowing down. Last week, Brady revealed he signed a contract extension with the Buccaneers, meaning he will likely be playing at the age of 45 years old. The is comes one month after Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl, their first title in 18 years.

"We went through all of them," Brady said after the Super Bowl. "We dealt with them, tried to understand the challenges that were going to be presented. There were a lot of them, but guys just did what we were asked and tried to show up with a great attitude and work however it was. We were pretty fortunate on our team – guys were really disciplined with all the protocols in place. Ended up getting the job done." Brady has been to the Super Bowl 10 times in his career and won seven of those games. He won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, a team he played for from 2000 to 2019.