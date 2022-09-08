Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Reportedly Hit a 'Rough Patch' in Marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are not in the best place right now regarding their marriage. According to PEOPLE, there is "a lot of tension" with the couple due to Brady's decision to play another season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after retiring from the NFL in February. Bündchen reportedly "wasn't thrilled" with the decision.

"There's a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that," an insider told PEOPLE. "They're hitting a rough patch. But I know they're trying, or at least he's trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better."

PEOPLE reported that Brady and Bündchen spent time apart during the Labor Day Weekend. Brady reportedly flew to New York to spend time with his 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridgey Moynahan. Bündchen took the couple's two children — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — to a water park in Florida.

"Tom was in great spirits and chatted to all the parents," another insider told PEOPLE. "He flew all the way in for the scrimmage... He's such a sweet dad and is always there for Jack." Earlier this week, Brady appeared on the Let's Go! podcast and spoke on the challenges of balancing family life and football.

"You can't stop your life even though sports is happening," the superstar quarterback told Jim Gray. "Even though I'm playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school that is playing football, too. I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life. And I have parents, and I have a lot of things that are really important, off-field pursuits and goals that you're trying to maximize as well."

Brady is getting ready to play in his 23rd NFL season. After retiring in February, Brady decided to return in March and reworked his contract with the Buccaneers. He will make his 2022 debut on Sunday, Sept. 11 when the Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys.