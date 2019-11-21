Tom Brady Explains Why He ‘Liked’ Antonio Brown’s Apology to Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

Antonio Brown only played one game for the New England Patriots, but it looks like Tom Brady still has his back. This week, Brown went to social media and apologized to Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Brady “liked” Brown’s Instagram post and it led to reporters asking why he decided to do that. Does Brady want Brown back on the roster? Are the Patriots looking to re-sign Brown?

“I didn’t put much thought into it,” Brady said per NESN. “But it’s his choice, and good for him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Wednesday, the former Pro Bowl receiver who was cut from the Patriots due to sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations against him wanted to let Kraft know he never meant to cause all the trouble he did.

“Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama! Thank you sincerely AB,” Brown wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

Brady may not have put much thought into what Brown wrote to Kraft, but they could use a player like him right now as the offense. The team is 9-1 and they are tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the best record in the NFL. But Brady knows if the Pats want to defend their Super Bowl title, they need to score points.

“It’s just part of how our season’s gone,” Brady said to Jim Gray of Westwood One Radio per NBC Sports Boston. “I think there’s a lot of things we talk about internally. Things that we see that we need to do to continue to try to improve … we’re going to have to just execute better than we did and better than we have.

“We’re 9-1, our defense is playing great, our special teams unit is playing great and they’re keeping us in every game. Offensively, I’ve said we’ve got to take advantage when we have opportunities in [a] short field and we had a few of those yesterday. Those are the ones that probably frustrate me the most.”

Brown likely won’t return to the Patriots, but he is looking to sign with a team before the season comes to an end. In the meantime, he recently countersued his assault accuser Britney Taylor for defamation, so it looks like he could be going to court soon.