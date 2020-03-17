New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Reacts to Tom Brady’s Exit

Tom Brady will not be wearing a New England Patriots uniform this fall. The legendary QB is not retiring, but on Tuesday he announced he’s not returning to New England and will sign with another team. When Patriots owner Robert Kraft heard the news of Brady moving on, he said he was sad to see him leave because of the impact Brady made on the team and the community.

“How do I possibly sum up the depth of my gratitude to Tom Brady for what he’s given us these past 20 years, or the sadness I feel knowing it’s ending?” Kraft said in a statement on the team’s official website. “I love Tom like a son and I always will. He has brought so much happiness to me personally and to all of our fans. I had hoped this day would never come, but rather that Tom would end his remarkable career in a Patriots uniform after yet another Super Bowl championship. Unfortunately, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement to allow that dream to become a reality. While sad today, the overwhelming feeling I have is appreciation for his countless contributions to our team and community.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kraft went on to talk about Brady’s start with the Patriots. The expectations weren’t very high for him as he was drafted by the team in the sixth round in 2000. But when he was given the opportunity to play, he went full-speed ahead and never looked back.

“When Tom arrived in New England as an unheralded, sixth-round pick, no one could have imagined the fairytale story that would be written, the records that would be broken or the joy he would bring to an entire region,” Kraft added. “He leaves 20 years later as the winningest quarterback in NFL history with six Super Bowl victories, nine AFC titles and 17 division championships. He has been an exemplary teammate and leader. There simply will never be another Tom Brady. I now look forward to the day we can bring him back home to New England to celebrate his Patriots career, his endless achievements and his legacy as the greatest of all time. I love him very much.”

Along with the wins Brady recorded in his 20 years in New England, he ranks second in the NFL in all-time passing yards (74,571) and all-time passing touchdowns (541).