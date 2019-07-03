Tom Brady Curses After Bad Golf Swing Only to Remember His Kids Are Right Behind Him

Tom Brady is nothing if not a serious competitor — even when it comes to a friendly game of golf with his kids. The New England Patriots quarterback shared an Instagram video showing himself golfing with his two sons. In the footage, he winds up for a swing and lets out some profanity when his shot didn’t go as planned. Immediately after letting out the four-letter word, the 41-year-old turns back to Benjamin Brady, 9, and John Moynahan, 11, and apologizes, as one of the boys drops their head down upon hearing the outburst.

“When you forget the kids are in the cart,” Brady captioned the video before adding a laughing emoji.

View this post on Instagram When you forget the kids are in the cart #isthiscustomminesofftherack 🤣 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 29, 2019 at 3:21pm PDT

The video was well received on the social media platform, earning nearly 2 million views and thousands of comments, plenty of which were from famous friends like Ricky Fowler, Mark Wahlberg and LeGarrette Blount.

“We all know that feeling,” wrote pro golfer Fowler. “You haven’t felt that in a llloonnnggg time!!!” Brady argued back, but Fowler begged to disagree.

“Off the tee I hit a guy in the chest today…that has to count for something haha,” Fowler responded. Brady left several laughing emojis and replied, “Ok then you’re right!”

“Wait until they start watching Sounds of the Game,” wrote author and filmmaker Gotham Chopra.

Although Brady experienced his fair share of frustration on the golf course, the past few weeks have treated the NFL star well. Last week, he posted a fun selfie with his former rival, Peyton Manning, who he called one of his “friends.” The quarterbacks faced each other 17 times throughout their careers before Manning, 43, retired. For the record, Brady came out on top with 11 wins and six losses in their meetings.

“Spoiler alert… we were friends this whole time. Always great to see you Peyton!” Brady captioned a smiling photo of the two of them wearing suits and sunglasses.

And in early June, Brady attended a banquet at Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s home to present the team with Super Bowl rings following their sixth championship in franchise history. At the event, Brady was challenged by lineman David Andrews in a beer chugging contest — which Brady swiftly won, of course.

Brady shares son John with ex Bridget Moynahan, whom he dated just before his relationship with supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen. He and Bündchen share Benjamin and 6-year-old daughter Vivian.

