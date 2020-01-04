Tom Brady Channels Christopher Walken in Hype Video Ahead of Patriots Playoff Game Against Titans

The NFL Playoffs begin on Saturday, and fans of the league are tuning in to see the New England Patriots play on Wild Card Weekend. While there are concerns about Tom Brady and the offense, the veteran quarterback is not worried. Instead, he is firing up his fans with a monologue from Christopher Walken.

Saturday morning, Brady posted a video on Twitter that showed players from both the Patriots and the Tennessee Titans preparing for the upcoming playoff battle. The entire sequence played out while an edited version of Walken’s speech from Poolhall Junkies served as the soundtrack.

“You got this lion. He’s the king of the jungle,” Walken says as Brady leads his teammates out of the tunnel. “He’s laying down under a tree. He doesn’t want to move.”

It’s too late to be scared. pic.twitter.com/Yv6GRDrqtR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 4, 2020

The full speech from Poolhall Junkies is much longer and also mentions little lions and the lioness messing with the king of the jungle while biting his tail and his ears. However, those details didn’t fit with the length of the video or the footage of the Titans. Instead, the shortened version fired up the Patriots’ fans and set the stage for what many believed to be a victory at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night.

“I don’t want to overreact but are Tom Brady’s hype videos the greatest cinematic contributions of the 2010s?” one user on Twitter asked. Others simply said that they were now willing to run through a brick wall for the veteran QB.

The Patriots may have homefield advantage, as well as a fearsome defense, but Brady is well aware that he has much to prove on Saturday night. The defending Super Bowl champions will be playing in primetime following a regular season in which the offense struggled on a regular basis. Brady has faced criticism about his arm strength while some have questioned if this is truly the end of the road for him.

If Brady wants to prove that he is still the king of the jungle, he will have to put on a strong performance and send the Titans home with an early loss. Moving on in the postseason is critical for New England, as is putting up some points against this Tennessee defense.

As Walken says in the video: “It’s too late to be scared. It’s time to kill.”

(Photo Credit: Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)