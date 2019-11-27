Tom Brady Celebrates 10-1 Record, Wishes Fans Happy Thanksgiving

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are now 10-1 on the season after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at rainy Gillette Stadium. The offense struggled again, which caused some frustration for the 42-year-old quarterback, but he is still relishing the win. He posted a message on Monday to fire up his fans and wish them a happy Thanksgiving.

“10-1. It feels really good,” Brady said. “Happy Thanksgiving to you guys. Have a great week. Enjoy your family and enjoy football. And we will see you next Sunday night in Houston. Let’s go!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

To finish off the video, Brady showed some love for his rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry. The former Arizona State star was responsible for the lone Patriots touchdown during the game, and Brady made sure to include this footage in his Monday video.

While there will possibly be some disruption to the practice schedule with the upcoming holiday, there is no doubt that Brady will be ready for this battle with the Houston Texans. The Patriots will be suiting up in enemy territory on Sunday night as part of NBC’s primetime schedule.

This is generally an environment where Brady succeeds and puts on an offensive display, but he has been limited with an elbow injury since last week. This is viewed as one reason for the lack of offensive success, but the Patriots have also struggled with a rotating cast of receivers due to injuries. The offense has not produced at the same level as in years past, and there could be concerns about this being put on display in primetime.

That being said, there are multiple factors in play that will benefit Brady and his teammates. The Texans play indoors, so there will not be any weather to deal with. Brady will not be throwing in the gusts of wind or pouring rain. Instead, this will be a climate-controlled arena.

Additionally, the Patriots are also 10-1 all-time against the Houston Texans, including two playoff battles. The only game that the Patriots lost was the season finale of the 2009 season. Brady was not effective overall during this battle with the Texans defense, throwing for 186 yards and one interception without a touchdown. However, he has been far more effective in recent years, throwing eight combined touchdowns in the past two matchups with Houston.

Will the Patriots continue the winning streak against the Texans on Sunday night? The answer is unknown, but Brady is looking forward to the battle. Although he will be celebrating Thanksgiving first.

(Photo Credit: Adam Glanzman/Getty)