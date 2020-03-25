Tom Brady Fans Think These Instagram Posts Might Have Hinted at His Buccaneers Move

Tom Brady is the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It sounds interesting to say considering he was the England Patriots starting quarterback for 19 seasons (didn’t start his first season in 2000), but now fans are speculating Brady may have had it planned all along. The six-time Super Bowl champion has often posted a fake newspaper on Instagram called the TB Times, it featured an odd crocodile character. However, it led to one fan thinking that since crocodiles can only be found in Florida, Brady may have been thinking about the Bucs well before this year.

TB Times ended up being the longest con of Tom’s career. It meant Tampa Bay from the start. pic.twitter.com/5PfqzdNwaw — Seth Cole (@SethCole18) March 18, 2020

Brady never revealed the reasoning behind the crocodile. But when he held his introductory press conference on Tuesday he did talk about his time with the Patriots after announcing he wasn’t returning in 2020. He said per ESPN: “It’s been a lot of days responding to a lot of incredible text messages from my teammates, from former teammates, from just a lot of great people I’ve got to meet over the years. I have so many great relationships that will be maintained. I think the greatest gift that football has brought me is the relationships I’ve had with so many of the people I’ve worked with.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brady continued: “It will be certainly different. But at the same time, that’s the way life can be at times. What won’t be different is my approach to the game, my approach to what my roles and responsibilities are. I’m going to go out and do the best I can every day to put our team in position to win.”

Brady helped build a powerhouse in New England as the team went to nine Super Bowls since 2001 and only missed the playoffs twice in the last 19 seasons. He’s joining the Bucs team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2007. Brady knows that there’s a lot of work to be done, but he’s ready for the challenge.

“Where I’ve been I’ve learned a great deal,” he said, per the Bucs official website. “As I move forward, I said the other day, no one cares what you’ve done in the past. They don’t care what you did last year or five years ago or 10 years ago. I think hopefully the knowledge I’ve had from my experience playing quarterback will allow me to transition quickly. There’s a lot of things I’ve got to get up to speed on, obviously learning different terminology. That’s a unique challenge that I haven’t faced but it’s one that I’m looking forward to, also.”