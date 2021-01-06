Tom Brady Just Beat One of Brett Favre's Records

✖

Tom Brady made history in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' final regular-season game of 2020. In the contest against the Atlanta Falcons, Brady made his 299th career start. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Brady surpassed Brett Favre's mark of 298 for the most by a quarterback in NFL history.

Brady has been a starting quarterback in the NFL since taking over for Drew Bledsoe in 2001 when he was a member of the New England Patriots. He hasn't missed too many games during that span, aside from being out for nearly the entire 2008 season due to a torn ACL. Brady also missed four games in 2016 as he was suspended.

Today will be Tom Brady’s 299th career start, which would surpass Brett Favre for most by a quarterback in NFL history. Brady has thrown for 668 yards in his last 4 quarters played. He’s the first player to throw for 600 yards over a 4-quarter span since 1978. H/T @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/HU5R6fMWkP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 3, 2021

At 43 years old, Brady is still playing at a very high level. In his last four quarters, the six-time Super Bowl winner has thrown for 668 yards. He's the first player to throw for over 600 yards over a four-quarter span in 43 years. Brady finished the 2020 season with 4,633 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. With the 40 touchdowns, Brady joins Peyton Manning as the only players in history to throw at least 40 TDs with multiple teams. Aaron Rodgers has the most 40-plus touchdown seasons with three, according to NFL Research.

But most importantly, Brady has led the Bucs to an 11-5 record and their first playoff appearance since 2007. He's is looking to lead the Bucs to the Super Bowl, which will be played at their home stadium in February.

"We're way, way more confident, especially offensively," Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said of the team's late-season run, per the team's official website. "We've got a grasp of what we're doing offensively. I'm not sure how many times we've punted since the second half of the first Atlanta game. But I'm going to say Atlanta is a quality football team and without those turnovers it would have probably been a six-point game. That's a talented football team. Minnesota's a talented football team. We can't worry about who we played. All football teams can beat your ass on Sunday, so you'd better be ready." Brady is looking to add more awards before his career comes to an end. Along with the six Super Bowl wins, Brady is a four-time Super Bowl MVP winner and has won the NFL MVP award three times.