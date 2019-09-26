Tom Brady Likes Antonio Brown’s Latest Instagram Post With Patriots Colors

Tom Brady is no longer teammates with Antonio Brown, but the New England Patriots quarterback loves what the star wide receiver is doing on social media. On Wednesday, Brown shared a post on Instagram which shows a painting of him in Patriots colors which are red, white and blue. Ryan Hanable of WEEI Radio in Boston noticed that Brady was one of the many people to like the post which also had a message in it: “Remember when your back against the wall and the world be against you just wait on The Lord.”

Why did Brady like the post? What does it mean? At this point, it’s hard to tell, but Brady has yet to share his thoughts on the team cutting Brown last week. He was WEEI Radio on Monday and was asked about Brown being released after playing only one game.

Tom Brady is still liking Antonio Brown Instagram posts pic.twitter.com/9IxlcOUHET — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) September 25, 2019

“I do have a lot of personal feelings, none of which I really care to share,” Brady said. “It’s a difficult situation. That’s kind of how I feel.”

Brady then went on to talk about how he can be a good teammate and how his teammates can be better.

“There’s a lot of human elements and I think because as a player and a person I care deeply about my teammates,” Brady said. “I want everyone to be the best they can possibly be. From the day I started with this team, even back I’d say in college, it’s such a tight-knit group and you want everyone to become the best they can possibly be and you try to provide leadership. You try to care for people. You try to provide whatever you think you can to help them reach their highest potential, whatever situation it is.

“I’ve had a lot of teammates over the years. You invest not just your head, but your heart. You invest your soul. That is what makes a great team. That is what makes a great brotherhood. I think in the end, that is the endearing trait about sports.”

In the one game Brady had Brown, he was able to connect with him four times for 56 yards and one touchdown in a 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Brown was released by the Patriots due to him allegedly sending text messages to the woman who is claiming sexual misconduct against him.