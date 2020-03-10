Tom Brady Announces New Content Company, 199 Productions

Pending free-agent quarterback Tom Brady announced on Monday morning that he is heading to Los Angeles. However, this was not a revelation that he is joining the Los Angeles Chargers as many NFL fans expect. He is instead expanding his business portfolio with a new production company.

The New England Patriots QB posted a photo on Instagram Monday that revealed he was launching 199 Productions, a content company focused on developing original premium content. This includes documentaries, feature films and television shows.

Brady also revealed that he had partnered with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo for the company’s first project, Unseen Football. This documentary is described as a love letter to Brady’s sport.

“I’m excited to announce to the world the official launch of 199 Productions,” Brady wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself. Launching a production company is no different and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to partner with @therussobrothers, @agbofilms, and @gchopra on our first project ‘Unseen Football.’

“I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our 199 Productions team and partners will create inspiring content to share with the world. Stay tuned.. exciting times are ahead, both on and off the field.”

The name of the production company is a reference to the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady was a sixth-round pick, 199 overall, out of the University of Michigan. He was an afterthought at the time due to being the seventh quarterback taken, but he has since become known as the best player at his position in NFL history.

According to Deadline, Unseen Football will be directed by Gotham Chopra, co-founder of Religion of Sports and the executive producer of the 2018 Facebook Watch docu-series Tom vs. Time. This Emmy-winning production followed Brady as he prepared for training camp and the NFL season, drawing 100 million views in the process.

Questions remain about Brady’s future in the league considering that he will be a free agent when the new league year begins on March 18. The veteran QB is expected to have several suitors for his service, which could include the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders.

While his ultimate destination in 2020 will likely not be revealed for more than a week, Brady has given a glimpse into his post-NFL plans. He will be getting involved in other industries and will not be simply resting on the fact that he is a six-time Super Bowl champion.

