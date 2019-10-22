Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Rumored to Have Bought New Home in Connecticut

When Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen put their $40 million home on the market over the summer, there were fears that the 42-year-old quarterback was considering retiring from the NFL or leaving the Patriots for another team at the end of the season. However, he quickly shot down those rumors and expressed his love for his team. Now, Brady and Bundchen have reportedly purchased another home in the New England area.

According to the Greg Hill Show, rumors are circulating that the celebrity couple has purchased a home in Connecticut. This hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but the belief is that Brady will continue living near the New England Patriots, which potentially shuts down any departure for a rival team.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Interestingly enough, the New York Post reported in early August that Brady and Bundchen had been shopping for high-priced properties outside of New York. Potential destinations included Greenwich, Connecticut and Alpine, New Jersey.

Granted, Brady did previously state that he and Bundchen have multiple homes, including one in Montana, one in New York, and one in Costa Rica. Brady and Bundchen love to travel and have multiple destinations available at any given moment. This rumored purchase in Connecticut could just be a way for the family to change the surrounding scenery.

Either way, this potential new home will bring relief to the Patriots fans that were concerned Brady would be retiring from the NFL following the 2019 season. Although he did previously shoot down these rumors while explaining that he is a very busy individual.

“I certainly hope not. You shouldn’t read into anything,” Brady said, according to NFL.com. “It takes a long time to sell a house. I don’t know if you guys know, my house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelves in a couple of weeks. I think I am at a point in my life where there are a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life and any decision that is made has to consider everything.

“I am certainly at a place – we have been at the same place for a long time and I love playing for the Patriots. I have such a great relationship with Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick and our team. We’ll worry about that when that happens. This isn’t the time to worry about it.”

To his point during this previous interview, Brady is currently focused on leading the undefeated Patriots back to the Super Bowl. He wants to win a seventh ring and continue to build up his legacy before ultimately walking away from the league. There is no time to worry about real estate when there are games to be won.

(Photo Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)