Tokyo 2020 Olympics Officially Postponed, and Fans Have Words

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games have officially been postponed. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced he reached an agreement with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach to postpone the Olympics for what could end up being one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s Olympics were scheduled to be held in Tokyo; that location won’t change, but summer 2021 is now the target date for the Olympics.

This comes on the heels of IOC member Dick Pound revealing the games will be postponed in a phone call with USA Today. He said, “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided. The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know. …[Planning] will come in stages. We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”

One of the reasons the games were postponed was a number of countries including Canada and Australia decided to not participate in the Olympics if they were not postponed or canceled. The coronavirus pandemic has prevented athletes from training which means they would not be ready for the games which were scheduled to take place in July. It’s also unclear what conditions will be like come that date.

Here’s a look at fans reacting to the news.

Good Decision

Good decision . First is health second business. — Stop Tourist Abuse (@StopTouristAbus) March 24, 2020

This fan is happy the Olympic games are being pushed back for a year. The coronavirus pandemic continues across the world and the top priority is health. One the pandemic is over, the athletes can focus on the Olympics.

New Logo

If the Olympic Games were going to be held this year, this is what the logo would look like. Social distancing is being practiced all over the world to try to slow down the spread of the disease. Other practices include handwashing for 20 seconds and staying at home.

From Canada

Canada thanks you.🙏 — Scott Rein (@scott_rein) March 24, 2020

This fan from Canada appreciates the IOC for making the decision. Even if the Olympics were able to go on this year, several countries would not be in attendance in order to protect the health of the athletes.

Name Change?

How can you still call it Tokyo 2020 when it’s gonna be held in 2021 🙄🤦‍♂️ that’s like saying your 28 but your really 29 — luke condick (@luke_pies) March 24, 2020

This fan is wondering why the Olympics will still be called Tokyo 2020 when it will now be held in 2021? Odds are the name could change, but the important thing right now is ending the pandemic because it numbers of coronavirus cases continue to increase in several countries.

Future Olympics

Here’s my question, will the 2022,2024 and so on olympic games be moved? — spung bob (@LackingROBLOX2) March 24, 2020

With the Olympics pushed back one year, this fan wants to know of the Winter Olympics in 2002 and the Summer Games in 2024 will also be changed. Odds are they won’t be because the IOC likely wants to get back on schedule. But that decision will be made when it becomes a priority.

Stronger Than Ever

Heartbreaking, but it’s the only right move. Humanity will be stronger after coronavirus, and I believe that in 2021, the Olympic Flame will shine even brighter giving us all even more joy and inspiration! Thank you Shinzo Abe, Japan, @iocmedia! Stay strong an see you in 2021! 💛 — Ralph (@RalphTheWiseguy) March 24, 2020

This fan didn’t want the Olympics to be moved, but it’s the right call and the world will be stronger after the pandemic passes. It’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but this fan knows it’s there.

Great 2021

Men’s Euro 2021

Women’s Euro 2021

Tokyo 2021



What a summer 2021! — T. MÜLLER STAN (17-4-4)(37-28-5) (@contribute_ee) March 24, 2020

And speaking of 2021, this Twitter user is ready for a big year in sports. Along with the Olympics, the men’s and women’s Euro Championships will take place next year and it determines the best soccer teams in Europe. And the Euro Championships will likely take place right before the Olympics.