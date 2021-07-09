TJ Watt Engaged to Sister-in-Law Kealia Ohai's Former Teammate Dani Rhodes

✖

TJ Watt is going to be a married man. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker went to Instagram to reveal that he is engaged to Dani Rhodes. Rhodes is a professional soccer player who most recently played for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League. Her former teammate is Watt's sister-in-law Kealia Ohai, who is married to JJ Watt.

"I am the luckiest man in the world!!" TJ Watt wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. In a separate post, Rhodes wrote: "YES. YES. YES." Watt and Rhodes met when they were attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Their time at school overlapped in 2016 before Watt was drafted by the Steelers in 2017, as mentioned by Steelers Depot.

TJ and JJ Watt and in the NFL along with their brother Derek who also plays for the Steelers. JJ was a longtime member of the Houston Texans before signing with the Arizona Cardinals earlier this year. Last season, the three Watt brothers shared a special moment as they played in the same game when the Steelers took on the Texans. According to Yahoo Sports, the game last season was the second time since 1927 three brothers played in the same NFL game.

TJ is the youngest of the three and has emerged as one of the top defenders in the NFL. The 26-year-old has played four seasons and has been named to the All-Pro team three times. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 after registering 15 sacks and 41 quarterback hits.

“For me it was super important in my development to play with J.J. and Derek to get beat up on a lot when I was younger,” TJ told the Associated Press in September. “But (it taught me to) just kind of be resilient and continue to grow and learn from my experiences playing up with those guys.”

And it looks like TJ has a chance to be an all-time great. Before his death, Steelers legend Kevin Green said: He looks, to me, to be the most complete linebacker in the NFL right now, whether inside or outside. "He rushes, plays the run hard, drops in coverage, hunts people with a hunter's heart. I really like the way he is playing, and I say that over Khalil Mack and Von Miller or any of those guys, or any of the interior guys you could mention. I know I'm a Steeler - and maybe I'm being a little prejudiced there - but I really like him and the way he operates."