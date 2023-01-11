'Tito's Shorties Classic' Round 2: Time, Channel and How to Watch Golf Event

A special golf event is taking place tonight. The second annual Tito's Shorties Classic pitch and putt match will premiere nationally on the Golf Channel and will feature Tito's Shortie's Classic veterans Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs against newcomers Keith Mitchell and Beau Hossler. The event will start at 7 p.m. ET and will include commentary from golf analyst Amanda Balionis Renner and the Bob Does Sports crew.

The Tito's Shortie's Classic is presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka which is the "Official Vodka Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions." For each point each player wins in Skins, Tito's will donate $10,000 to the charity of their choice for a total donation of $290,000. The event was filmed at Butler Park Pitch in Austin, Texas and features a game of "Tito's Texas Team Skins."

Dahmen, 35, has won three professional tournaments with his most recent victory taking place in March 2021, the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. Dahmen will likely be playing loose as the Tito's Shorties Classic is likely not as intimidating as other tournaments like the Masters and the PGA Championship.

"I've been playing with fear since forever since I got my Tour card really," Dahmen said in an interview with Golf.com last year. "I'm scared to death of having a job. I've never really had one. Pretty good spot financially with the family right now, and I just don't — I mean, I don't want to give this up. It's one of the most coveted things in all of sports is a PGA Tour card. Yeah, I just don't want to give this up."

Higgs, 31, has two professional wins with the last victory taking place in July 2019, the Price Cutter Charity Championship on the Kron Ferry Tour. This week, Higgs told Golfweek that the issue with golf coverage right now is the Tiger Woods hangover.

"I'm not saying that people weren't, because they were, but really no one had to be any good at their jobs within the golf kind of landscape because Tiger was playing, Tiger was winning and s— just sold because he was showing up," he said. "We are certainly entering an era where that's going to happen less and less, if at all. I'm obviously rooting for it to happen as much as it possibly can because that just helps out everybody involved."

Mitchell, 31, won his first PGA Tour event in 2019 which was The Honda Classic. Hossler, 27, has yet to win a tournament on the PGA Tour but won a silver medal at the Pan American Games in 2015.