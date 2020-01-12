Titans vs. Ravens Playoff Game: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Saturday night, AFC heavyweights will face off when the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans take the field for playoff action. The Nashville-based franchise is fresh off a victory over the New England Patriots while the Ravens are preparing for their first game with hopes of continuing the winning streak. Here’s when this massive game takes place:

The Saturday night battle between the Titans and the Ravens is set to start at 8:15 p.m. ET. This game will air on CBS, but Tony Romo and Jim Nantz will not be on the call due to previous obligations in Kansas City. Play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle will be on the call, while analyst Dan Fouts will provide color commentary. Evan Washburn will be the sideline reporter.

For those that don’t have access to CBS through conventional methods, there will be streaming options for Saturday’s game. The Titans and Ravens can be watched via CBS All Access, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV Now. All of these streaming options require a subscription. Mobile users can stream the game with the NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, and Yahoo Fantasy Football app.

Eagle and Fouts have called five games involving the Ravens this season, and they have considerable amount of experience with Lamar Jackson and the league’s best rushing offense. The former San Diego Chargers quarterback in Fouts used this experience and explained how passing attacks will not be the focus on Saturday.

“Nobody’s been able to stop them [Ravens] yet,” Fouts said to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “But I think it could be a real slugfest. When you have two teams that run the ball as well as they do, there could be a limited number of possessions in this game.”

With the Ravens fielding the NFL‘s best record at 14-2, they will be hosting the playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. If they win, the AFC Championship will be played in Baltimore and will provide the Ravens will a significant homefield advantage.

If the Titans turn in an upset performance and defeat the Ravens, however, they will not be given the opportunity to host a game in the playoffs. Mike Vrabel’s team is the sixth seed in the AFC bracket and have to go on the road no matter what happens. Winning in Baltimore would only set them up for a visit to the winner of Houston vs. Kansas City.

Photo Credit: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images