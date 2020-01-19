Titans vs. Chiefs: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Conference Championship weekend has arrived in the NFL and the time has come to determine the Super Bowl teams. The AFC will be sending a representative in either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Tennessee Titans to Miami but these two teams must first play each other. Here’s when the game takes place.

The AFC Championship will be the first game played on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET, and Arrowhead Stadium will be the location. CBS holds the AFC package of games due to the licensing deals and will broadcast the game.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chiefs vs. Titans can also be watched via CBS All Access, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV Now. All of these streaming options require a subscription while some may not have a local CBS affiliate. Mobile users can stream the game with the NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app and Yahoo Fantasy Football app.

As the only CBS game on the schedule, the AFC Championship will feature the voices of commentators Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analysis). Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter for the big game.

Entering Sunday’s battle, the Chiefs are viewed as seven-point favorites over the visiting Titans. Per CBS Sports, this game is expected to be fairly high-scoring with a projected over/under of 51.5 points. The offensive styles are fairly different but both teams can score quickly. Patrick Mahomes is capable of leading a touchdown drive in mere seconds while Titans running back Derrick Henry can break off a 60-yard run with ease.

These two teams previously faced off in Nashville, a 35-32 Titans win in November that featured a Ryan Tannehill game-winning touchdown with seconds remaining. Henry was productive for the Titans during this battle as he galloped for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

The former Alabama running back is expected to be the workhorse for this offense once again, especially after he has topped more than 180 rushing yards in three consecutive games. Henry also threw a touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens during a trick play.

Fans of the Nashville-based franchise believe that Henry will repeat these feats against the Chiefs. Those in Missouri, on the other hand, fully expect Mahomes to outpace the Titans with three or more touchdown passes during this primetime game.

The AFC Championship will take place at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS. The winner will represent the conference in Super Bowl LIV.

(Photo Credit: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)