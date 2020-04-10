Timothy Brown, ‘MASH’ Actor and NFL Player, Dead at 82

Timothy Brown, a former NFL running back and MASH actor has died according to the Phildelphia Inquirer. He was 82 years old. Brown passed away in Palm Springs, California on April 4 after suffering from dementia. After he was done playing football and acting, Brown became a correctional officer in Los Angeles.

Philadelphia Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement: “Timmy Brown was an all-time great Eagle and one of the most dynamic multipurpose players of his era. He overcame many obstacles in his life to enjoy success both as an athlete and as an entertainer. A three-time Pro Bowler and member of our 1960 NFL Championship team, Timmy excelled as a running back and return specialist with his incredible athleticism and signature versatility. He was one of the most exciting players to watch during his career. Those who knew him well have said they will remember him for his outgoing, uplifting personality and the connections he built with his teammates and the community. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.”

Brown spent the majority of his career with the Eagles, but he started his NFL career in 1959 as a member of the Green Bay Packers. He joined the Eagles in 1960, and he helped the team to two NFL Championships. Brown was named to the Pro Bowl in 1962, 1963 and 1965, and he was named the All-Pro Second Team three times. For his work with the Eagles, Brown was named to the 75th Anniversary team as well as the Hall of Fame.

“It was a slow process, convincing people I belonged in the NFL,” Brown said in a previous interview posted on the Eagles’ official website. “When I finally got to show what I could do, their reaction was, ‘Gee, what a surprise.’ That’s the price you pay for coming out of a small college and going late in the draft. You get labeled as a fringe player.”

Brown played for the Baltimore Colts in 1968 before calling it a career. He became a full-time actor after he retired, and his most notable role was playing Cpl. Judson in the films MASH and Nashville and even the ensuing MASH TV series. He also starred in the film Frequency with Dennis Quaid and Jim Caviezel. Brown was also a singer, and he released five singles.