Thursday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Ravens at Buccaneers

We are getting close to the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season, and fans will see two of the best quarterbacks in action tonight. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Week 8 of Thursday Night Football will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and stream exclusively on Prime Video. The game will also stream on NFL+ via mobile.

The Ravens (4-3) are coming off a much-needed win against the Cleveland Browns. It's been an interesting start to the 2022 season for Baltimore as the team has alternated wins and losses each week. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has cooled off after starting strong this year. In the first three games of the season, Jackson threw 10 touchdown passes. In the last four games, Jackson has thrown for three touchdowns.

Buccaneers (3-4) quarterback Tom Brady gave his praise to Jackson when speaking to reporters earlier this week. "He's an amazing player and he challenges defense. He has a really unique skill set," Brady said, per the Ravens' official website. "His ability to improvise, make plays with his legs, extending plays. And they do a good job with that offense."

Brady is hoping that he can get the Buccaneers back on track after losing the last two games. But despite the issues, the team has on both sides of the ball, the Buccaneers are still in first place in the NFC South. However, that could change if they lose tonight and the Atlanta Falcons defeat the Carolina Panthers.

"We're not playing well," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said following the loss to the Panthers on Sunday, per the team's official website. "We're not playing well as individuals, we're not playing well as a team, we're not coaching it well. All the way around – we're not scoring enough on offense and we're not stopping them enough on defense. And as a result, we have to wear this on our sleeve. They've got to be grown men. We're going to see what we're made of, how many people can handle adversity, and this is about as dark as it's going to be right now. Those guys who are going to step up are going to show up this week in practice."