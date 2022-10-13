Thursday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Commanders at Bears

Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off tonight with two teams looking for a much-needed win. The Washington Commanders will take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field for the Week 6 edition of Thursday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and stream on Prime Video. The pregame show will kick off at 7 p.m. ET, and fans can also stream the game on NFL+ via smartphone or tablet.

Washington(1-4) has lost its last four games after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season opener. In the last three games, the Commanders have scored a total of 35 points, and quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled to get anything going, throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions with a 75.9 passer rating. Head coach Ron Rivera caused some controversy when he said that the "quarterback" was the reason the team is 1-4. But he cleared everything up and apologized to Wentz for the comment.

"Coach addressed it, handled it, nothing for me that I'm overly concerned about," Wentz said, per ESPN. "Coach is a very straightforward, upfront guy. He addressed it in the team meeting, which I thought was really cool, in what he meant by it all. I feel very confident in that."

Chicago (2-3) has lost its last two games by a touchdown. And like Washington, the quarterback position has been an issue as Justin Fields has completed just 56% of his passes and thrown for three touchdowns, four interceptions and has a 73.1 passer rating. But despite the stats, Fields seems to be taking a step in the right direction as he's keeping the Bears in games and in the hunt for the NFC North.

"I thought he did a really nice job in that game in the sense of he kept his composure," offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said, per the Bears' official website. "They got off to a big lead, he kept the team together, he did a really [good] job of hunting completions for us. Then, he had three or four unbelievable escapes that were ridiculous. I thought he did a pretty good job. Again, we're getting a little bit better each week and that's truly our purpose, that's our goal."