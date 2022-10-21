Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires From NFL After Eight-Year Career

A veteran NFL running back has announced his retirement from the league. James White announced in the summer that he has retired after spending his entire career with the New England Patriots. White won three Super Bowls with the team and was one of the more consistent players on the roster.

"James defines the term consummate professional," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a statement. "His dependability, consistency, unselfishness and performance under pressure are elite. Combining great intelligence, quickness and elusiveness, James was a perfect fit for our pass offense. While soft-spoken, he brought exceptional leadership and competitive toughness to the team. He was a multi-year team captain and one of the most respected, best team players I have ever coached."

"It's been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of New England as a Patriot!" White wrote in a social media post. "Reflecting on my nine years in the NFL, and all the sacrifices it took to get here, there are many people that we just as much part of this journey. Thank you to my wife and kids for sacrificing my time with them to allow me to play football, My wife, Diana, especially. People do not fully appreciate the sacrifices that our significant others and families have to make to allow us to do everything to perform at such a high level, and Diana was there every step of the way."

White was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He never was the full-time starter, but White has made some big plays for the Patriots in his career. He helped the Patriots win Super Bowl in 2014, 2016 and 2018 and holds several Super Bowl records, including most receptions (14) most receiving yards by a running back (110) most points scored (20) and most points scored in overtime (6).

"James White has always been one of the most reliable and dependable players on the field," Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a statement. "He's a soft-spoken leader who has led by example and was the best at what he did, leading all NFL running backs in receptions and receiving touchdowns over the past seven years. Our fans will remain eternally grateful for his record-setting performance in Super Bowl LI when he helped the Patriots overcome a 28-3 deficit by scoring 20 points, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime. As great of a player as James has been for us, he's an even better person. He is a man of great character and integrity and earned everyone's respect through his work ethic, professionalism and positive daily demeanor.

White finished his NFL career with 1,278 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on 319 carries. He also tallied 381 receptions, 3,278 receiving yards and 25 receiving touchdowns. White only played in three games in 2021 due to a hip injury. In March, the Wisconsin alum signed a two-year contract extension with the Patriots.