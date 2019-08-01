Pro Golfer Thorbjorn Olesen Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault

Professional golfer Thorbjorn Olesen was arrested on Monday at London’s Heathrow Airport. According to The Sun, he is facing allegations of sexual assault due to reportedly molesting a female passenger, among other actions.

According to one witness, “[Olesen] started abusing some of the passengers and crew and then made a pass at one of the female passengers before taking a leak in the aisle. It was shocking behavior. You would expect it maybe on a budget airline but not in the first-class cabin on BA [British Airways].”

Olesen, 29 and fellow golfer Ian Poulter were on the flight to London together after recently participating in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis. When the flight from Nashville arrived, the police were waiting.

Poulter’s agent, Paul Dunkley, was also on the flight. He said that he had helped calm down a “slightly intoxicated” passenger during the night. Dunkley also added that “He then went to sleep and the first he knew of anything else was when the police were waiting at Heathrow.”

According to Golf.com, the Met Police confirmed that a 29-year-old man was arrested on “suspicion of sexual assault, being drunk on board an aircraft and failing to comply with the orders of the cabin crew.” Police said Olesen was subsequently released under investigation.

Olesen, a native of Denmark, turned pro in 2008. He has won five European Tour victories in his career, but he has never won a PGA Tour event. He finished the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in 27th place and was understandably frustrated with his output.

“Not much to say, other than I’m pretty disappointed with today’s performance,” Olesen tweeted after the event. “Now for some time off and practice to get things right.”

In his past five tournaments, Olesen has finished 27th (WCG-FedEx), tied for 57th (148th Open Championship), tied for 15th (Dubai Duty Free Irish Open), tied for 10th (BMW International Open), and tied for 112th (US Open). Olesen’s best finish in a major tournament is sixth-place in the 2013 Masters.

The Sun reached out to Olesen for comment but has not received a reply.