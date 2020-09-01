'The Express: The Ernie Davis Story' Cast, Where Are They Now?

With football season kicking off, fans are looking for the right films to get them ready for all the action. And while fans can watch films such as Remember the Titans, Rudy and Any Given Sunday, an underrated football film, The Express: The Ernie Davis Story, might be the go-to for fans this fall.

The film tells the story of Ernie Davis, a football player who joins Syracuse. Davis, a running back, takes for over Jim Brown, who goes on to be one of the best players in NFL history. The Express looks at Davis' struggles while at Syracuse because of his skin color. But when his career comes to an end, he makes college football history as being the first Black player to win the Heisman Trophy.

The Express also takes a look at Davis getting sick shortly after he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns. He died of leukemia in 1963 at the age of 23. The Browns honored Davis by retiring his No. 45 jersey. Syracuse also retired his No. 44 jersey after being named a two-time consensus All-American to go along with his Heisman Trophy. Here's a look at what the cast of The Express: The Ernie Davis Story is up to now.