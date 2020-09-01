'The Express: The Ernie Davis Story' Cast, Where Are They Now?
With football season kicking off, fans are looking for the right films to get them ready for all the action. And while fans can watch films such as Remember the Titans, Rudy and Any Given Sunday, an underrated football film, The Express: The Ernie Davis Story, might be the go-to for fans this fall.
The film tells the story of Ernie Davis, a football player who joins Syracuse. Davis, a running back, takes for over Jim Brown, who goes on to be one of the best players in NFL history. The Express looks at Davis' struggles while at Syracuse because of his skin color. But when his career comes to an end, he makes college football history as being the first Black player to win the Heisman Trophy.
The Express also takes a look at Davis getting sick shortly after he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns. He died of leukemia in 1963 at the age of 23. The Browns honored Davis by retiring his No. 45 jersey. Syracuse also retired his No. 44 jersey after being named a two-time consensus All-American to go along with his Heisman Trophy. Here's a look at what the cast of The Express: The Ernie Davis Story is up to now.
Dennis Quaid - Ben Schwartzwalder
Dennis Quaid has had a long and successful movie career. Since The Express, Quaid has starred in G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra, Footloose, A Dog's Purpose and A Dog's Journey. He is set to play President Ronald Regan in the upcoming film Regan.
Rob Brown - Ernie Davis
After The Express, Rob Brown spent most of his time on the TV side. From 2010-2013, Brown starred in the HBO series Treme. From 2015 to this year, Brown was on the main cast of the NBC series Blindspot.
Chadwick Boseman - Floyd Little
This was Chadwick Boseman's first movie role and it led to bigger things including playing Jackie Robinson in 42 and most notably T'Challa in Black Panther and other Marvel films. Boseman died on August 28, 2020, after battling colon cancer for four years.
Omar Benson Miller - Jack Buckley
After The Express, Omar Benson Miller went on to join the main cast of CSI: Miami for three years. He then was a regular on the HBO series Ballers for five years. Miller can currently be seen on The Unicorn airing on CBS.
Aunjanue Ellis - Marie Davis
Aunjanue Ellis went on to have plenty of success after The Express. She starred in the critically acclaimed The Help, and If Beale Street Could Talk on the film side while appearing as a series regular in Quantico and earning an Emmy nomination for her work in the miniseries When They See Us.
Darrin Dewitt Henson - Jim Brown
Darrin Dewitt Henson was known for his work on the TV series Soul Food before playing Jim Brown in The Express. Fans can now see Henson on the series The Family Business, which is streaming on BET+.
Charles S. Dutton - Willie 'Pop' Davis
Charles S. Dutton is one of the more talented actors in Hollywood as he's a winner of three Primetime Emmy Awards. After The Express, Dutton starred in various TV and movies. However, he has not appeared in any projects since 2015.