'The Bradshaw Bunch': New Terry Bradshaw Reality Series Lights up Social Media

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw has a new reality series that features his family. The Bradshaw Bunch premiered on E! on Thursday night and follows the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, his wife Tammy and three daughters, Rachel, Lacey and Erin. Back-to-back episodes aired on Thursday night, and Bradshaw introduced viewers to his 800-acre ranch.

Bradshaw also talks to the viewers about the problems he's currently dealing with. "I got three girls, which means I have three problems," Brashaw said in a confessional with his granddaughter Zurie. "I gotta get Lacey, your mom, to move to Texas so we all can be together. I gotta help Rachel with her business because she's starting over."

"And my problem with Erin is, she had a little procedure and she hasn't told me about it, quite honestly," Bradshaw continued, referring to his youngest daughter's breast implants surgery. "It's driving me crazy!" In the premiere, Rachel opens up about losing her husband, former Tennessee Titans kicker Rob Bironas in a car accident back in 2014, three months after they got married. Rachel has been dating, but Bradshaw is very protective. As the season premiere aired on E!, fans shared their thoughts on social media.