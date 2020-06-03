'The Blind Side' Cast: Where Are They Now?

In 2009, Alcon Entertainment and Warner Bros. released The Blind Side, written and directed by John Lee Hancock. This film was based on the true story surrounding Michael Oher, a "homeless and traumatized boy who became an All-American football player and first-round NFL draft pick with the help of a caring woman and her family." The Blind Side released to mixed reviews but grossed $255,959,475 in the United States. Sandra Bullock is the best-known name from The Blind Side and has released a string of critical successes. However, several other actors have gone on to star or feature prominently in several films and television shows. So where are some of the main stars as of 2020? Are they working regularly on series or cranking out big-budget blockbusters?

Sandra Bullock sandra bullock and melissa mccarthy in the heat, 2013 pic.twitter.com/olQZNToAQP — ♡ (@bullockslays) January 11, 2019 Bullock was a star prior to her role in The Blind Side, and this has only increased in the years since. Although She may not have as many projects as other actors in The Blind Side. She has continued to star in several projects, including Gravity, Bird Box and Ocean's 8. Bullock won an Academy Award for The Blind Side and earned a nomination for Gravity, but some fans still express the belief that The Heat is her best film.

Quinton Aaron View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quinton Aaron (@quintonaaron_bigmike) on May 12, 2020 at 10:28pm PDT Quinton Aaron, the man who portrayed Oher, has been very busy since starring in The Blind Side. He has acted in numerous films in recent years, such as the action film Bad Company, and has several others in production. Aaron also appeared in seven episodes of the series Gods of Medicine.

Tim McGraw Tim Mcgraw | Humble and Kindpic.twitter.com/ibytpX9JOs — Country Music Videos (@CNTRYvideos) May 31, 2020 Tim McGraw has appeared in various films since The Blind Side, including Tomorrowland and Country Strong. However, he has remained busy with his main career. McGraw is one of country music's biggest stars. He is constantly touring or releasing music and has sold millions of albums worldwide. This includes his greatest hits, which is six-times certified platinum.

Ray McKinnon question from Facebook: “Hi Kurt. As I understand Lincoln Potter rode a triumph Bonneville because he is on the dark side of Charming and the SOA universe, why did you chose that bike for him?” #SutterThinks #lincolnpotter #soa #mayansmc pic.twitter.com/56G8Cp4xtK — kurt sutter (@sutterink) May 19, 2020 Ray McKinnon played a prominent figure in The Blind Side. He portrayed coach Burt Cotton, the man who helped turn Oher into a coveted prospect. Following the 2009 film, McKinnon has been quite busy. He had large roles on both Sons of Anarchy and Mayans, M.C. He also played a unique hitman on Justified.

Kim Dickens FEAR THE WALKING DEAD’s KIM DICKENS Would Like To Return To SONS OF ANARCHY With Spinoff Series! https://t.co/jSXygvCS0N pic.twitter.com/HFVeepQuou — TWD on ComicBook.com (@NewsOfTheDead) November 28, 2016 Since portraying the science teacher Mrs. Boswell in The Blind Side, Kim Dickens has continued to work in several TV shows and films. She joined McKinnon as a recurring character on Sons of Anarchy and landed a prominent role in Fear the Walking Dead. Dickens also returned to the Deadwood universe and Joanie Stubbs in 2019 with the HBO film.

Adriane Lenox (Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) Adriane Lenox, who portrayed Oher's mother in The Blind Side, has been very busy since 2009. She had recurring roles in The Blacklist and Daredevil, as well as appearances in several films. Her most recent project, per IMDB, is the film It's Time. This story focuses on a different Ole Miss player in Chucky Mullins, who became paralyzed after making a tackle.