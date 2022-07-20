Texas A&M Football Player Ainias Smith Arrested, Suspended by School

Ainias Smith, a wide receiver for the Texas A&M Aggies football team, was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and marijuana possession (less than two ounces), according to ESPN. He was booked in the Brazos County Jail after his arrest by Texas A&M police. Smith was stopped for speeding at 2:15 a.m. local time, according to the police report. He was given a field sobriety test and was determined to be intoxicated. Smith was released Wednesday after posting $8,000 bail.

Texas A&M said that Smith has been suspended and head coach Jimbo Fisher has been made aware of his arrest. Smith was scheduled to participate at SEC Media Days in Atlanta. He was set to join Fisher, defensive back Demani Richardson and offensive lineman Layden Robinson at the event on Thursday.

Smith, a team captain in 2021, is coming off a season where he led the Aggies in receptions (47) and touchdown catches (six) while finishing second in receiving yards (509). In his three seasons at Texas A&M, Smith has caught 112 passes for 1,321 yards and 15 touchdowns to go with 373 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 21 games.

"He's a guy whose family had a brother playing in the NFL," Fisher said in the fall of 2020, per 247Sports. "They're very aware of taking visits, seeing things, making sure it's the right fit, what's going to happen. They were very diligent in a good way. We were always honest, always talking the whole time, and they were just being very patient in their decision-making.

"We wanted him, loved him. He was in our camp. He was a DB, return kicks, he was in the slot. He was very natural at what he did and you saw that in camp and when he came here. We loved him on film. He was a guy we wanted." In 2020, Smith led the Aggies with 564 receiving yards on 43 receptions and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 300 yards and four touchdowns on 49 attempts. Smith played high school football at Fort Bend Dulles, and 247Sports rated him as a three-star recruit. He chose Texas A&M over Duke, Georgia, Houston, Vanderbilt and Washington among others.