Texans’ Defender JJ Watt Calls out News Station for ‘Trash Headline’ About Kealia Ohai

JJ Watt may be preparing for an upcoming playoff battle against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he had to take a quick moment to call out ABC13 in Houston. The Texans star retweeted a story by the affiliate on Tuesday morning and said that their headline was trash. The reason is that they referred to soccer star Kealia Ohai as “JJ Watt’s fiancee” in a news story.

“This headline is trash,” Watt wrote on Tuesday. “Kealia Ohai (which is her name by the way, since you didn’t even bother to mention it) is incredible entirely on her own merit and deserves to be treated as such. Be better than this.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ohai was sent to the Chicago Red Stars on Monday as part of a trade by the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League. The Dash received defender Katie Naughton and the 18th overall pick in the 2020 College Draft in exchange.

This headline is trash.

Kealia Ohai (which is her name by the way, since you didn’t even bother to mention it) is incredible entirely on her own merit and deserves to be treated as such.

Be better than this. https://t.co/82GMrYOv9U — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 7, 2020

“I want to thank the entire Houston organization and the wonderful fans for my last six years as a Dash player,” Ohai said after news of the transaction broke. “I have created lasting friendships and Houston will always be my home. I’m excited for a new opportunity with Chicago and to become the best player I can be.”

The outlet later apologized for the story in a tweet reply to Watt.

Hi JJ, Our sincere apologies. We 100% agree with you. Kealia Ohai is a soccer superstar who deserves her own headlines. We are sad to see her go. She is going to be a force in Chicago! We’ve loved doing stories on her many talents and accomplishments over the years. — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 7, 2020

Ohai had previously spent her entire career with the Dash after being selected second overall in the 2014 College Draft. She served as a team captain the previous three seasons while starting 108 of her 114 appearances. Ohai also holds the club record with 28 goals scored.

The professional athletes in Watt and Ohai have been an item for three years, culminating in an engagement that was announced in May 2019. They met through a former teammate of Watt’s, Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai’s older sister.

Watt and Ohai kept their relationship quiet at first despite rumors swirling, but they did eventually go public in 2017. They have since been a constant fixture at Houston sporting events and even worked on recovery together after Watt fractured his tibial plateau and Ohai tore her ACL.

According to an article by Sports Illustrated, the two athletes spent this recovery period keeping each other from feeling sorry for themselves. They also watched The Office and Peaky Blinders while devouring sushi.

Now back to health, Watt is preparing for a battle against the Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs while Ohai is continuing her career with a new franchise. Watt would just prefer if ABC13 actually referred to her by name.

Photo Credit: Bob Levey/Getty Images