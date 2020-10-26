Terry Bradshaw Speaks out About Repairing Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger

✖

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger have had a "tumultuous" relationship in recent years. The four-time Super Bowl champion previously criticized Roethlisberger for his actions off the field, but the two recently buried the proverbial hatchet. Now Bradshaw has spoken out and detailed the relationship repairs.

He provided the information during a Friday appearance on The Herd With Colin Cowherd. Bradshaw said that he was very nervous heading into the interview due to his public comments. "And I was very critical of him — not his playing— his off the field stuff," Bradshaw said. Despite his nervousness, the interview was very successful.

"I did an interview with Ben Roethlisberger, and it was the best interview I’ve ever done because of the friction in between the two of us, self-imposed or whatever," Bradshaw said to Cowherd. "And out of that interview was him being relieved, jovial, fun to be with, calling me a superstar and having fun with it. And…we came out of that interview, and I said ‘wow.’ It felt so good."

While Bradshaw attributed the friction to comments he made about Roethlisberger over the years, Cowherd had a different theory. He said that there were also some issues created by the Steelers passing the torch. Bradshaw led the team to four Super Bowl wins during his career and fans expected Roethlisberger to continue the tradition. The 2004 draft pick has been fairly successful overall while reaching the Big Game three times and winning twice. He has also thrown for more than 57,000 yards in his career.

Bradshaw recognized that there could be issues based on Roethlisberger having to meet certain expectations, but he didn't want that to be true. He said that he doesn't want the Steelers quarterback "looking over his shoulder" at him. They played in two very different eras and shouldn't be compared.

"He has had to deal with various players [sic] interchangeable. OK? I didn’t. The same team that won the Super Bowl when you were 13 is the same one that won the Super Bowl when you were 19," Bradshaw said during the interview.

Regardless of the reason for the friction, the relationship is much better now that the Hall of Famer and the future Hall of Famer shook hands. The moment served as a sign of fixed relationships for many fans of the Steelers, and Bradshaw seemingly agreed. "It’s good for me. It’s good for him. It’s good for the city. It’s good for the Steelers," he said.