Terrell Owens Reveals Which 2 Celebrities He's Crushing On

✖

Terrell Owens is an NFL Hall of Famer and one of the most famous players in league history. Due to this level of fame, fans want to know if Owens is romantically involved with anyone. The now-retired receiver hasn't provided that information, but he recently revealed that he has celebrity crushes on Olivia Munn and Sanaa Lathan.

Owens just launched his own line of wine, Eighty-One, prompting an interview with Kayla Clough, the Managing Producer of the New York Post. During this discussion, he provided some key details about "wining and dining," which involves drinking some wine and eating some popcorn. He also disclosed his celebrity crushes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 81 Vino (@81_vino)

"Some famous ladies that I would probably like to 'wine and dine?'" Owens responded. "On my list right now, I would say Olivia Munn. She is very, very hot. Very, very sexy. I think Sanaa Lathan. She's beautiful. I love her career, I love watching her perform. I've watched a number of her movies. Those are my favorites so far."

Owens previously sparked comments during an interview with The Real. He revealed at the time that he was crushing on Khloe Kardashian. Fast-forward in time and Owens is not as smitten with Kardashian. He explained that one reason for the change is that she is in a relationship. "She's dating someone right now, so it's kind of hard to have a crush on someone that somebody's already crushing," Owens explained.

Whether Owens is spending time with one of his celebrity crushes or is dating someone with whom he has chemistry, he recommends sipping on some wine. Specifically, he will turn to the bottles of Eighty-One and pour glasses while finding something to watch on Netflix.

According to the Philly Voice, Owens developed his new line of wine in partnership with Baseball Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda's family wine business. The cabernet sauvignon is harvested in vineyards located in Paso Robles, California. It is then aged for 18 months with a combination of European and American Oak.

Owens spent 15 seasons in the NFL, playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Buffalo Bills. He racked up 1,078 receptions, 15,934 receiving yards (third all-time), and 153 touchdowns (third all-time) during his career and built a reputation as one of the all-time greats. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.