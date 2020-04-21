Terrance Ferguson, Thunder Player, Won't Be Charged Despite Sexual Assault Allegation

✖

Oklahoma County prosecutors have announced that NBA player Terrance Ferguson will not be charged amid allegations of rape. An investigation into the alleged 2018 incident took place following a February 2020 report. The police have completed their investigation and did not find any evidence to suggest that the sexual conduct was not consensual.

According to The Oklahoman, the woman alleged that Ferguson had raped her during a house party in 2018 and filed a report with the police in February 2020. The pair had reportedly communicated with each other prior to the night of the house party. The Oklahoma City police obtained a copy of a video as part of the investigation. They also searched the house where the incident allegedly occurred.

"Evidence to support the reporting person's allegations that the sexual conduct was not consensual was absent," said District Attorney David Prater on April 18. His top sex crimes assistant declined to file charges this month in light of the investigation's findings. The Oklahoman also reports that an incident report was not provided by the police due to Ferguson never being arrested or charged.

"Terrance Ferguson is a very respectful young man who has recently had to defend himself regarding some false allegations," his attorney, Billy Bock, said on April 19, per The Oklahoman. "He cooperated fully with the investigation and appreciates the professionalism of the investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department and Mr. Prater's office, which has declined to file charges. He continues to deny any wrongdoing and is looking forward to having this experience behind him."

A spokesman for the Oklahoma City Thunder released a statement about Ferguson and said that the team had been made aware of the situation. The NBA team "followed the protocols that are put in place, and allowed the legal process to take its course." It's unlikely that Ferguson will face discipline from the league or the team following the announcement by the Oklahoma County prosecutors.

The 21-year-old Ferguson has been a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder since 2017. He was selected 21st overall in the 2017 NBA Draft and has since started 123 games for the team. He is in the midst of a four-year rookie contract worth $10,323,693 and is currently scheduled to be a free agent following the 2020-21 season. The 2019-20 NBA season is currently suspended after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11.