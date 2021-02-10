Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports National NFL Writer, Dead at 37

✖

Terez Paylor, a national NFL writer for Yahoo Sports, died unexpectedly Tuesday. He was 37 years old. Paylor worked for the Kansas City Star from 2006 to 2018. In his last five football seasons with the newspaper, Paylor was covering the Kansas City Chiefs. He then joined Yahoo Sports to cover the NFL.

“While we are shocked and saddened by Terez Paylor’s sudden passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life that touched so many,” Ebony Reed, his longtime girlfriend and fiancée, said in a statement. "Terez was an exceptional journalist whose passion for football made him a respected voice. His legacy will leave an enduring impact on sports journalism, the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs, and their fans."

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that our beloved friend, colleague and Yahoo Sports journalist Terez Paylor has passed away. Statement from Ebony Reed, Terez's fiancée: pic.twitter.com/oUFlJsXnSk — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 9, 2021

Reed went on to say that Paylor was a "devoted son, grandson, brother, an adoring fiancé, and a wonderful friend to so many. To know him was to love him. He will be dearly missed." Paylor was born and raised in Detroit. He attended Howard University and joined the Star shortly after he graduated. During his time at the newspaper, Paylor covered high school sports, Arena football and Sporting KC in Major League Soccer. He started covering the Chiefs in 2013.

"Hearing the news of Terez's passing is heart wrenching," the Chiefs communications team said in a statement. "He was so young and full of life, he always wanted to do right by people. Many of us in the Chiefs organization had the opportunity over the years to build a friendship with him, including our players, coaches and staff, and he was an incredible person with the right attitude and integrity. He took a lot of pride in his stories and was always deep into the Xs and Os and film study, and we all had a chance to enjoy those conversations with him."

Many media members and NFL teams paid tribute to Paylor on social media. Along with being part of Yahoo Sports, Paylor was a member of the Pro Football Writers of America as well as the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee.

"We are heartbroken to learn that our friend and teammate Terez Paylor has passed away,” Yahoo Sports editor-in-chief Johnny Ludden said in a statement. “Terez was a dogged, thoughtful reporter to many who knew him in the NFL. To us, he was a friend who always had a warm smile and a kind word. He cared deeply about his family, was passionate about his work and remained intensely proud of his Detroit and Kansas City roots."