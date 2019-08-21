Tennessee State University Quarterback Demry Croft Charged With Rape, Sexual Battery

Demry Croft, a quarterback for Tennessee State University, was arrested Monday on charges of rape and sexual battery. The incident that led to the arrest occurred in December, per The Tennessean, but it was not reported until April 4. Croft is being charged with six felony counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery.

According to The Tennessean, Croft was booked into jail Monday at 2:04 p.m. and then was later released at 6:18 p.m. He currently has a $50,000 bond. In response to the arrest, Tennessee State University released a statement.

Due to privacy laws, TSU could not reveal if Croft was the one that had been arrested, but the school would confirm that a student-athlete had been arrested.

“The University is aware that a student-athlete was arrested in a criminal matter. Due to federal and state student privacy laws, no further comment can be made at this time. However, the University takes seriously any allegation of sexual misconduct that may affect our campus community.”

Croft originally came to TSU as a graduate transfer from Minnesota. He appeared in four games during the 2018 season but was shut down for the year after suffering a shoulder injury. He rejoined the team at the start of the preseason and was listed as the number one quarterback through Aug. 10.

There has not been any report from the school if he will be suspended from the team due to the arrest and subsequent charges. He is still listed on the school’s official roster as of Tuesday, Aug. 20.

During his four-game stint with the Tigers, Croft was effective overall. He completed 60.4 percent of his throws for 888 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions. Prior to heading to Tennessee, he appeared in 12 games for Minnesota, struggling with consistency and being sacked a combined 22 times. He threw for 708 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions over a span of two seasons. Although Croft did rush for 311 yards and four touchdowns for Minnesota during the 2017 season.