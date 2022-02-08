‘Ted Lasso’ Star Jason Sudeikis’ Curiosity Is Piqued in Mysterious Super Bowl Commercial

Jason Sudeikis is featured in a new Super Bowl commercial and has some questions. The Ted Lasso star and Emmy Award winner is seen in a 15-second commercial for Turbo Tax. The narrator in the commercial says, “Everyone out there has a match that is just right for them. This Super Bowl Sunday, find yours.”

“Can I know now?” Sudeikis asks. The narrator replies “Sunday,” which means it’s likely Sudeikis will be featured in the longer version of the Turbo Tax commercial. This comes as Sudeikis’ fellow Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham was seen being featured in a Super Bowl commercial for Rakuten. Sudeikis, Waddingham and the rest of the Ted Lasso cast are ready to get Season 3 going, but it was recently reported that production of the new season has hit a snag and will likely be delayed several months.

https://youtu.be/ljMvZbYDl2E

In October, Sudeikis spoke to Entertainment Tonight about celebrating with the cast after the Emmy Awards. “One of the nice things about having a bunch of folks from another country on your show is that when they come to town, the boss has got to pay for them to have a nice swanky hotel to stay in,” he said of the cast’s celebratory night. “So we crashed that hotel and had a little get-together out by the pool there… I don’t know how it would have felt if we wouldn’t have been as lucky, but we were, so it felt good.”

Sudeikis was also asked about the show going beyond Season 3. “We got to take it one game at a time,” Sudeikis said. “As cliche as that may sound, there’s actually truth. It’s hard to think about what to do in the distant future when you’re trying to deal with what’s right in front of you.”

Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso who is a small-time college football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a pro soccer team in England despite having no soccer experience. And while it took the team, AFC Richmond, to warm up to Lasso, they see how genuine of a person he is, and he’s now one of the more popular figures in the area. The show won four Primetime Emmy Awards last year, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series.