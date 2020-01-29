Super Bowl Attendees Won’t Be Allowed to Tailgate in Stadium Parking Lots

Thousands of NFL fans will be descending upon the Hard Rock Stadium parking lots in Miami, Florida, this weekend for Super Bowl LIV. However, they will not be able to take part in a time-honored tradition. The league has a no-tailgating policy that it will enforce in the parking lots surrounding the Big Game on Sunday.

“This is not anything new and has been the same for previous Super Bowls, including those in Miami,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said to WFOR. “Fans are to park in their allotted spot and may not have a grill or erect tents.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

McCarthy continued to explain that the fans will be able to enjoy food and beverages prior to the game. They just won’t be able to have the elaborate set-ups involving generators, several grills, and recliners.

Hard Rock Stadium is one that permits tailgating throughout the year. The fans that pay for parking in the surrounding lots are allowed to take up an 8 foot-by-10-foot area directly behind their vehicle. They can set up tents and gas or charcoal grills in this area with which to properly prepare for the upcoming game. Box trucks, trailers and towed grills are not allowed in the parking lots. The same applies to kegs of beer.

According to CNN, the site that sells the parking passes for various vehicles has the Super Bowl’s no-tailgating policy posted in order to prevent any surprises. The price is $120 for a standard vehicle and more for limos, vans, and buses. Although the passes are sold out.

The Kansas City Chiefs fans are known for their tailgates due to the barbecue and food that is present at all times. Heading to the stadium early for food and drinks is a tradition in Missouri, and these fans can’t believe that it is being taken away by the NFL’s policy.

“You’re kidding,” a Chiefs fan named Paul Schifferdecker said upon learning the news, per KMBC9 News. “KC invented tailgating! Are they taking that away from us? They’ll do anything!”

Other Chiefs fans reacted to the news by saying that they don’t actually need the tailgating to cheer their team on properly. Yes, eating the barbecued food and drinking alcohol in the parking lot makes the experience more entertaining, but it isn’t required to win the Lombardi Trophy.

“We’re just going to have to make due and that will bring in a win,” Cookie Moffitt told KMBC9. “No matter how you cut it, with or without the tailgate, the Chiefs are going to win!”

(Photo Credit: Douglas Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)