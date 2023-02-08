Super Bowl 2023: Ranking the 10 Best Cities for Football Fans

Super Bowl 2023 is right around the corner, and football fans all over the world will be watching the NFL's championship game. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will be competing in this year's Super Bowl, but are they the best cities for football fans? WalletHub recently released its annual ranking of the 240 cities in the United States when it comes to football fans, and one of the teams playing in the Super Bowl made the top 10. WalletHub determined the ranking on a few metrics, including the number of NFL and college teams in the city, the performance level of those teams and fan engagement among others.

The Super Bowl is being played in Glendale, Arizona, which is home to the Arizona Cardinals. Glendale is not ranked in the top 10 but does hold strong at No. 14. Could hosting the Super Bowl boost the city's ranking for next season?

"There is a similar concern when discussing the economic benefits of the Super Bowl," James Weiner, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, University of Tampa, said in the study. "Does the event bring in revenue that would otherwise be spent in another economy? Absolutely. Tourists from around the country will travel and pay exorbitant amounts of money. That money gets taxed. The concern is the same balance with football teams in general. How much does the city have to spend on the bid and operations of the Super Bowl? What does the city have to do for the weeklong events held prior?" Here's a look at the 10 best cities for football fans.