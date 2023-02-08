Super Bowl 2023: Ranking the 10 Best Cities for Football Fans
Super Bowl 2023 is right around the corner, and football fans all over the world will be watching the NFL's championship game. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will be competing in this year's Super Bowl, but are they the best cities for football fans? WalletHub recently released its annual ranking of the 240 cities in the United States when it comes to football fans, and one of the teams playing in the Super Bowl made the top 10. WalletHub determined the ranking on a few metrics, including the number of NFL and college teams in the city, the performance level of those teams and fan engagement among others.
The Super Bowl is being played in Glendale, Arizona, which is home to the Arizona Cardinals. Glendale is not ranked in the top 10 but does hold strong at No. 14. Could hosting the Super Bowl boost the city's ranking for next season?
"There is a similar concern when discussing the economic benefits of the Super Bowl," James Weiner, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, University of Tampa, said in the study. "Does the event bring in revenue that would otherwise be spent in another economy? Absolutely. Tourists from around the country will travel and pay exorbitant amounts of money. That money gets taxed. The concern is the same balance with football teams in general. How much does the city have to spend on the bid and operations of the Super Bowl? What does the city have to do for the weeklong events held prior?" Here's a look at the 10 best cities for football fans.
1. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
No surprise to see Pittsburgh on top of the list since it's the home of the Steelers in the NFL and the Panthers in college football. Both teams are consistently good and have very strong fanbases, especially the Steelers as their fans travel everywhere.
2. Green Bay, Wisconsin
It's all about the Packers in Green Bay. While it's the smallest market in the NFL, the Packers have a lot of tradition and have done a lot of winning during their time as a franchise. Since its start in 1919, the Packers have won a total of 13 NFL championships, which is the most in league history.
3. Dallas, Texas
The Dallas Cowboys haven't played in a Super Bowl since the 1995 season but have a loyal fanbase that spreads across the country. The franchise has won five Super Bowls since 1960 and has appeared in the big game a total of eight times.
4. Boston, Massachusetts
Tom Brady left the New England Patriots after the 2019 season, but his impact led to Boston being a top football city. But even before Brady arrived, the Patriots played in a couple of Super Bowls, making them a respectable club.
5. Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles is the home of the Rams who won the Super Bowl last year. It's also the home to another NFL team, the Los Angeles Chargers, and a few major college football programs.
6. New York, New York
Like Los Angeles, New York is home to two NFL teams — the Giants and the Jets. The Giants have won four Super Bowls in their history, while the Jets have only won one, which was in 1968.
The Rest of the List
7. Miami, Florida
8. Cincinnati, Ohio
9. New Orleans, Louisiana
10. Kansas City, Missouri