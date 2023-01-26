'Breaking Bad' Reunion: Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Appear Together in Super Bowl Ad

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have reunited as their Breaking Bad characters in a new Super Bowl ad. In a short commercial clip for PopCorners, the pair reprise their roles as Jess Pinkman (Paul) and Walter White (Cranston). Jess is attempting to start the RV they cook meth in, but Walter — calmly snacking on a bag of PopCorners — warns he might flood the engine. However, Jess does get it going, and the two men drive off. The ad is part of a longer spot that will eventually see Breaking Bad actor Raymond Cruz reprise his role as Tuco Salamanca

Breaking Bad debuted on AMC in 2008 and ran for 62 episodes, ending in 2013. It stars Bryan Cranston as high-school-chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-dealer Walter White; and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman — his partner in crime (quite literally) and former student. Better Call Saul stars Breaking Bad actor Bob Odenkirk who played eccentric criminal defense attorney Saul Goodman who previously lived another life as Jimmy McGill, a con artist turned diligent lawyer.

Interestingly, Better Call Saul aired its series finale last year, and some fans noticed a major Breaking Bad Easter egg during the big episode. It had been previously reported that Cranston and Paul would be reprising their Breaking Bad roles in the final episodes of Better Call Saul, but that wasn't the only throwback on the original series. [Spoilers ahead for the series finale of Better Call Saul.]

ComicBook.com was first to point out that in the finale, much of which takes place after the events of Breaking Bad, Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) is facing prison time for his involvement with Walter White (Cranston) and the drug empire he'd built before his death in the Breaking Bad finale. While in court, Saul is wearing one of his iconic suits, along with a small blue ribbon. That ribbon, as Breaking Bad fans will remember, was something the citizens of Albuquerque wore in memorial to the victims of the Wayfarer 515 crash, which claimed the lives of more the 160 people. Notably, White was partially responsible for the tragic incident.

Ahead of the Better Call Saul finale, Cranston opened up about his and Paul's big return, and the actor revealed some minor details about what fans could expect. In an interview with Sirius XM's Basic! podcast — as reported by Screen Rant — the actor revealed how many scenes the pair would appear in, though he wasn't certain which episodes they would be part of. Cranston also teased that the reveal would be really "cool" for fans of the crime-drama franchise.