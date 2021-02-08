Super Bowl 2021 Brings out Viral Photo of Man Wearing COVID-19 Jersey

✖

A limited number of fans attended the 2021 Super Bowl and saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs. And while many fans were in either a Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes jersey, one fan decided to take his jersey game to the next level. A man was seen wearing a Chiefs jersey which had the name COVID on the back with the No. 19. Obviously, the man was acknowledging the COVID-19 pandemic going on all over the world.

The pandemic is the reason there were only 25,000 fans at the Super Bowl, which was played at Raymond James Stadium. Among the 25,000 fans were 7,500 healthcare workers who have been helping many people fight the COVID-19 battle. The NFL also had 30,000 cutout fans to fill the seats.

"These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. "We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

No matter who won or lost the Super Bowl, playing the game was an accomplishment considering the situation. Before the start of the 2020 season, the thought was the games would have to be canceled because of COVID-19. There were games that had to be postponed, but there were all made up, and no games were canceled. And for the 2021 season, the hope is to have full NFL stadiums. The schedule for the 2021 season will be released sometime in the spring.

The man wearing the Chiefs COVID-19 jersey couldn't have been happy with the outcome as the team struggled to get anything going offensively. Patrick Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl MVP last year, had one of the worst games in his NFL career, throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns with a passer rating of 52.3. On the flip side, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes and was named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his career.