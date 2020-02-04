Super Bowl 2020: Tomi Lahren Flips out on Jay-Z and Beyonce for Not Standing for National Anthem

Following the 2020 Super Bowl, Tomi Lahren has taken to twitter to flip out on Jay-Z and Beyonce for not standing during the National Anthem. In a tweet, the conservative political commentator wrote, “Beyoncé & Jay-Z (former crack dealer) sit for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions upon millions of dollars & fans. Sounds rough. Maybe they should try another country that allows them a little more freedom & success?”

The tweet has received many replies from users who do not agree with Lahren’s take on the situation, with one user saying, “Or maybe you should. You’re the one who’s always complaining how bad things are here. I don’t hear Beyonce or Jay Z ever complaining.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey Barbie. The United States didn’t give them fans and wealth. They have talent and worked hard to gain their success. They worked hard for what they have and they can protest inequality as they see fit,” someone else wrote.

Tammy…like I told Mindy,it’s BLACK history month so please don’t get jumped by me and my ancestors for speaking on what other black ppl are doing with THEIR rights pic.twitter.com/afSZmI0uY7 — cashapp me thanks (@ASmittick) February 3, 2020

Lahren later went on to add, in a separate tweet, “You hate police, Donald Trump, and the spirit of this nation so much you can’t pick your privileged asses off the chair for 2 mins to pay some respect? Despicable.”

This tweet was also met with a lot of pushback, as one user hit back, “So elite athletes who endured years of intense training (for the financial benefit of teams’ rich, white owners) that would make Tammy huddle in a closet are ‘privileged,’ but a Barbie clone who speaks on TV despite having no qualifications to speak about anything is not.”

The national anthem isn’t just about the Troops, it’s about America as a whole saying it’s freedom for all and just for all which it’s not always for POC so to stand whole heartedly for that is a problem for those not experiencing the fair & just based on the color of their skin — 🍑Chantel (@missxochantel) February 3, 2020

“I find it more disrespectful that [Donald Trump] doesn’t know the difference between Kansas and Missouri. I mean, could he even point them out on a map?” one other user said, referring to a tweet in which Trump professed to believe that Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs are from Kansas, when they are actually from Missouri.