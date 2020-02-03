Super Bowl 2020: Shakira Fans Are Roasting Her for Wearing Her Same Outfit From ‘Zootopia’

Shakira fans are roasting the Colombian singer after she wore an outfit during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show that was nearly identical to the one her character wore in Zootopia. In the animated film, she was the voice actor for the character Gazelle, who wore a sparkly red skirt with a matching top that showed off her midriff — which could be the same description for Shakira’s ensemble at the start of the halftime show.

Shakira wore her same outfit from Zootopia… pic.twitter.com/kjc3tlPZLY — Real Patrick Kling (@PatrickSKling) February 3, 2020

Twitter went wild once one tweet pointing that out went viral, with tons of social media users poking fun at the 43-year-old singer, and others praising her for her appearance in the Disney movie.

“Sometimes I forget Shakira has a Disney made fursona. What an icon,” one user tweeted.

“Damn, son…she really do be trying everything,” another wrote.

“Legitimately sad she didn’t play the song though,” one Zootopia fan said.

“Shakira (Shakira), you are an outfit repeater!” someone else said, quoting a line from The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

“A good outfit shouldn’t go to waste,” one person wrote.

Shakira kicked off the halftime show in the head-turning mini-set, adding a few bars of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” between snippets of her own hits like “Wherever, Whenever,” “She Wolf” and “Hips Don’t Lie.”

After that, co-headliner Jennifer Lopez took the stage with “Jenny From the Block,” then drew attention with her pole dancing skills she learned for Hustlers. Toward the end of the high-octane 12-minute set, Lopez’s daughter Emme joined Lopez and Shakira for “Let’s Get Loud” to end the night.

Following the performance, Shakira took to Instagram to call it the “best birthday gift” she could have gotten for her 43rd birthday, which was the same day as the Super Bowl. “The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for,” she wrote on Instagram. “We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!”