Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Sing ‘We Are the Champions’ During Victory Parade

The Kansas City Chiefs returned to Missouri for a massive Super Bowl LIV victory parade on Wednesday morning. The players were fired up for this historic event and responded by cranking out some victory songs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and several others were spotted singing “We Are the Champions” by Queen.

THIS IS ON REPEAT 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4rglVJGy9F — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2020

Despite dealing with an impending snowstorm and frigid temperatures, the players and their significant others were not upset. They were loving the opportunity to sing some classic rock while celebrating a momentous victory. The Chiefs have not won a Super Bowl in 50 years, but Mahomes, Kelce, and their teammates finally brought the Lombardi Trophy back to Missouri.

“That is beautiful. Y’all deserve it,” one Chiefs fans wrote in response to the off-key singing. They appreciated the hard work and dedication that went into defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV and felt that the players had every right to sing Queen songs in the bitter cold. In fact, some were ready for these players to make the leap to a popular competition show.

“Congrats Chiefs! And you can catch these singers next week on The Voice,” another user added to the conversation. They wanted to see if Adam Levine or Blake Shelton would be signing on to mentor Kelce or Mahomes.

While the majority of fans were focused on the Super Bowl MVP and his favorite target, there were a few that noticed the presence of fullback Anthony Sherman in the background. The big man with an even larger beard has been creating fans since he joined the team in 2013. Sherman’s personality is always on display, especially during the summer months.

Over the past few years, the Chiefs’ fullback has been drawing attention for showing up to training camp in a variety of outfits. He wore a star-spangled singlet one year and paired it with a matching cowboy hat. Another year, Sherman showed up in work boots, jean shorts, and a leather biker jacket. The outfits change with the seasons, but Sherman remains one of the fanbase’s favorite players.

The singing of the players may not have impressed the fans, especially those that watched the video on mute, but their enthusiasm was infectious. The Chiefs are just fired up about securing the victory and winning the Lombardi Trophy.

Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images