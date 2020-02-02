Super Bowl 2020: Even Patrick Mahomes’ Dogs Are Suited up for the Big Game

Sunday’s battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV will be the biggest game of Patrick Mahomes‘ young career. He recognizes this fact, as do his furry supporters. An Instagram post on Sunday morning revealed that his two dogs are dressed up for the occasion.

The photo surfaced on an account for Steel and Silver Mahomes, showing the two dogs wearing T-shirt jerseys for the high-profile quarterback. The outfits were slightly different, however, as one shirt featured sparkly numbers and letters.

“It’s the SUPERBOWLLLLLL WHOS READY???[party emoji][praying hands emoji] #chiefskingdom” the caption on the photo read.

As previous photos posted on Instagram showed, the two pups have been supporting Mahomes for quite some time. They wore different T-shirt jerseys on Saturday while preparing for the Big Game and the battle against the 49ers. Although the Chiefs-branded bowties and bandanas were missing during this photo shoot.

Steel and Silver are certainly prepared for the upcoming matchup between the two teams, but they will need Mahomes to produce in a major way on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers have the league’s top defense and have been adept at shutting down opposing quarterbacks all season long. This was proven to be true during playoff games against the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

That being said, Mahomes is viewed as a generational quarterback that can take advantage of any defense when given the opportunity. He defeated the New England Patriots and their impressive defense, and he has been seemingly unstoppable during the postseason while throwing for eight touchdowns with no interceptions.

Throwing five scoring passes against Richard Sherman and the 49ers is not guaranteed, nor is it likely, but Mahomes could find some success on Sunday afternoon. He will just have to take advantage of the opportunities when they are presented.

Win or lose, Steel and Silver Mahomes will continue to be fond of their owner. The two pups will dress up in Chiefs gear and will be shown representing the Missouri-based team with photos on Instagram.

Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET in one of the most-anticipated games of the year.

Photo Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images