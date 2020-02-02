Super Bowl 2020: How to Live Stream the Game Without Commercials

Super Bowl LIV has arrived and there will be plenty of ways to watch it. Whether hanging out with friends at a Super Bowl party or going to the local bar, fans will have no problems gaining access to the biggest sporting event of the year. However, what if someone wants to stream the Super Bowl instead of watching it on television? And what if someone wanted to skip the commercials?

One of the best ways to stream live sports is through fuboTV. The bad news with that is it costs $55 per month, but there is a seven-day free trial offer for new subscribers. Fans can access fuboTV through Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and any PC and Mac web browsers.

Since the game will air on Fox, fans can watch the game through Foxsports.com. According to cnet.com, fans don’t have to go through any authentication process to stream the game through Fox Sports. That means if one wants to stream it, they can just go to the site and enjoy the game instead of signing in.

There a few more ways to stream the Super Bowl, but it does cost money. Hulu, YouTube and Sling TV offer streaming of the Super Bowl but they all have monthly fees. However, it’s likely they are offering free trials also.

As it was mentioned earlier, there is no shortage of ways to stream the Super Bowl. The question is who is playing in the big game and what should fans watch for?

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers and both teams enter the game with a lot of momentum. The Chiefs are led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won the NFL MVP award last year. The 49ers have one of the best defenses in the league and are led by Pro Bowl cornerback, Richard Sherman who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.

As far as other things to look for, Demi Lovato will be signing the national anthem. And for the halftime show, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be taking the stage. Super Bowl LIV will be played Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.